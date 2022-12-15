KCSO releases name of man accused in northwest Bakersfield fatal shooting

Dec. 14—The Kern County Sheriff's Office released the name of a man who's accused of murdering a man in northwest Bakersfield.

Kevan Brown, 40, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, recklessly discharging a firearm, assault with a firearm and manufacturing a large-capacity magazine, according to online inmate records.

Deputies went to the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue on Tuesday and found a deceased man with "severe trauma" to his upper body inside a residence, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.