KCSO releases video showing 'inadvertently' released K-9 biting man

Jul. 15—The Kern County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released body camera footage from deputies that shows what happened during a May 9 incident when a detained man was bit by a K-9.

The graphic video from several different deputies shows the man lying facedown on the ground after being ordered to the ground by deputies. Then he is suddenly attacked by a K-9, who KCSO is "inadvertently" released by a deputy.

The deputy who opened the door where the dog was kenneled stated, "My bad, my bad, my bad."

The dog latched onto the man's right arm while blood streamed down his arm. It appears his left hand is also injured. The K-9's handler spent about 20 seconds trying to pull the dog off the man.

The incident happened at 4:46 p.m. in the 5900 block of Wright Avenue. Deputies had been alerted that there had been a stolen white GMC Sierra truck in the area of Olive Drive and Highway 99, and a truck matching that led them to Wright Avenue, according to the department.

Two K-9 units initiated what deputies considered a high-risk stop. The truck had a driver and there were several people standing around talking to him, deputies said. There are also people in other cars who were detained in the video.

The driver started to drive away for about 20 feet, but then he stopped. In the video, the deputies followed him and then got out with their guns drawn. One deputy brought out his K-9 partner.

Another deputy who left his K-9 partner was in his patrol vehicle yelled out to the driver to show his hands and to the man who would be bitten by the dog. Both complied.

"Hey show me your (expletive) hands or you're going to get bit by the dog," the deputy yelled. "Get on the (expletive) ground! Get on the (expletive) ground! Hands! If you run, you're going to get bit by the (expletive) dog."

Another deputy arrived on scene. The department stated that the deputy was using the door for cover. He was warned that the K-9 was in the patrol vehicle, but it was too late. The K-9 bounded toward the man who was on the ground.

"He's got my arm," the man shouted.

"I got it," the handler said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation found the person had no connection to the stolen vehicle, so he was not arrested.

The Critical Incident Review Board convened July 13 to determine if the K-9 deployment was within policy and law, but because it was determined to be accidental, it was not considered a use of force as defined by law, according to the sheriff's department.

The K-9 was removed from patrol work and the handler was reassigned to patrol duties until both he and the K-9 are recertified.

The video, which is graphic in parts, can be viewed below: