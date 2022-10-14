KCSO reports 1 in critical condition after shooting

Oct. 14—Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault, and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to assist in the investigation.

Detectives believe two suspects were involved. No information regarding the suspects or victim's identities has been released.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.