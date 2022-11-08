KCSO reports: Ex-Condors athletic trainer met up with boy, 15, for sex but denies intent

Nov. 8—The Condors former head athletics trainer pursued sex with a Kern County sheriff's detective posing as a 15-year-old boy on a dating app, according to KCSO field case reports filed in Kern County Superior Court and released Monday.

When confronted about his actions, Chad Drown said he never intended to have sex with a minor and cited previous examples where he had been "catfished" when he was 19 years old. Drown told deputies he only wanted to stop the person from having sex, according to the documents.

The KCSO posed as minors in August on Grindr, which is a dating app for gay, bi, trans and queer people.

The decoy's profile said he was 18 years old because Grindr has age limitations about who can operate a profile, according to court documents. However, KCSO detectives placed a profile picture that had been "digitally altered to resemble a 15-year-old male," the documents said.

Drown contacted a KCSO detective, and the conversation turned sexual, according to the court reports.

The detective then told Drown he was 15 in the messages they exchanged. After a few more messages, Drown offered to perform a sex act on the decoy, according to the court reports. After reiterating his age to Drown, Drown pursued the KCSO detective for a meetup with the decoy, and they decided on a place, according to KCSO documents.

Deputies went to the agreed-upon place, where they arrested Drown.

During an interview, Drown said his intention wasn't to have sex with a minor, according to court documents.

A KCSO sergeant said they conducted the operation to deter people from having sex with a minor, and "Drown said he was trying to do the same thing," the documents stated.

When told having a sexual conversation with a minor is illegal, Drown said in the court reports he thought the decoy was 18 years old. Drown also told deputies he couldn't remember if deputies told him an age, according to the reports.

"Drown said he knew how these things work and he knew his career was over," according to court documents.

Drown's formal arraignment is set for Nov. 14, and he posted bail set at $57,500 after being arrested Oct. 9. He is charged with two felonies — contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense.

The Condors said they relieved Drown of his duties upon learning of his arrest.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.