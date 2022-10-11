KCSO reports shooting at Walmart, no injuries reported

Oct. 11—The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Monday night at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Chester Avenue.

KCSO deputies took a man into custody and recovered a firearm around 6:30 p.m., according to KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague.

A KCSO statement released at 7:56 p.m. indicated that no one appeared to be injured; however, detectives were still investigating whether the shooting took place in the store or in the parking lot as of 8:30 p.m.

"At this point, we received information about shots fired, we're still putting the pieces together," Ollague said shortly after the shooting was reported, adding that video was still being reviewed in the incident.