KCSO, Ridgecrest police rule shooting which killed man within department policy

Feb. 14—Kern County Sheriff's deputies and Ridgecrest Police officers ruled a shooting that killed a man within department policy, KCSO announced Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Sahara Drive near La Mirage Lane in January to help Ridgecrest police officers with a suicidal man armed with a gun, a news release said.

Officers from both agencies shot and killed the man, a news release said.

This story will be updated.