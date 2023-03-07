KCSO searching for suspected serial thief

Mar. 6—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspected serial thief accused of thefts in Oildale and the Rosedale area, according to a news release issued Monday.

The man, who's between 25 to 35 years old, reportedly attempted to break into a car in the 200 block of China Grade Loop on Dec. 18 and caused it damage. He's a white man about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs roughly 160 to 170 pounds. The suspect has brown hair and hazel eyes, KCSO wrote.

Those who may have more information about this case are asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.