KCSO: Stolen credit cards used for Outlets at Tejon shopping spree

Dec. 7—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two men involved in a theft in the Lebec area who used a victim's credit cards for a shopping spree at the Outlets at Tejon.

KCSO said in a news release that the men used the credit cards to make "several large purchases," and surveillance photos showed them carrying several Nike and other store bags.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040 and reference case 2023-00113239.