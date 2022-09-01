KCSO: Suspect arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, another in critical

Aug. 31—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies reported one man was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in the 14800 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills.

KCSO deputies arrested a suspect in the shooting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Wasco. Marco Antonio Aldaco Jr., 30, was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide, and various weapons violations, according to a KCSO news release.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting around 11 p.m. Tuesday, and found the victims, one who was taken to the hospital and another who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Kern County coroner's office identified the victim who died as Ulyses Aviles, 34, of Lost Hills.

Anyone with information can contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.