KCSO: Three arrested in Wasco after 'suspicious vehicle' found in orchard

Sep. 28—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies from the Wasco and north area substation arrested three men after finding a suspicious vehicle in an orchard Monday.

The deputies stopped to investigate the vehicle due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas.

Deputies ultimately recovered a non-serialized AR variant rifle, also known as a "ghost gun," a high-capacity drum magazine, a loaded handgun and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug charges.