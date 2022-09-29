KCSO: Three arrested in Wasco after 'suspicious vehicle' found in orchard

The Bakersfield Californian

Sep. 28—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies from the Wasco and north area substation arrested three men after finding a suspicious vehicle in an orchard Monday.

The deputies stopped to investigate the vehicle due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas.

Deputies ultimately recovered a non-serialized AR variant rifle, also known as a "ghost gun," a high-capacity drum magazine, a loaded handgun and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug charges.

