KCSO trying to ID 2 of robbery suspects

Oct. 26—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in separate robberies at the same Family Dollar store.

In the first incident, KCSO officials reported a man brandished a knife inside the location at 600 Norris Road in Oildale at around 4:40 p.m. Sept. 12 and stole a number of items before fleeing the store on foot.

The suspect is described as: 40 to 50 years old, male, white, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes.

At around 1:17 p.m. Oct. 20, a man entered the same location and "attempted to assault an employee when he was confronted for stealing items," according to the release.

The suspect in that incident was described as: 30 to 40 years old, male, Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 220 to 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Detective N. Webb at 661-392-4344, the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.