KCSO: Woman stabs, kills man during domestic violence incident

Feb. 14—A woman stabbed and killed a man during a domestic violence incident Monday night in Taft, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies went to the 700 block of Hawthorne Street and learned a 33-year-old woman had stabbed a 28-year-old man in his upper body, causing him to die, the news release said.

The woman cooperated with deputies, KCSO added. No arrests have been made in this case.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information about this case may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.