KCTCS Board of Regents hears update feasibility of new public university

Dec. 15—VERSAILLES — The Kentucky Community and Technical College Board of Regents heard an update on the recent Senate Joint Resolution 98 report from Acting President Larry Ferguson at last week's meeting.

"We've had time to digest the report, but it will take a lot of critical thought working with the Council on Postsecondary Education and possibly legislators to work through these recommendations," said Ferguson.

The resolution called for CPE to examine the following:

—Effectiveness of the state's postsecondary governance structure.

—Feasibility of a new four-year public university in southeastern Kentucky.

—Feasibility and impact of splitting off academic programs from KCTCS and moving that responsibility to comprehensive universities.

On the governance issue, the report recommended keeping the current structure and adding new statutory responsibilities to strengthen statewide coordination and oversight.

In terms of creating a new university, the report listed various models but landed on the recommendation for Hazard Community and Technical College to become a standalone college or university. As a standalone, it would offer sub-baccalaureate technical programs and a few bachelor's programs, based on workforce demand.

The report also cautioned that a new university would not achieve desired results for the region without a comprehensive economic and workforce development strategy.

"The third part of the study, which had great interest from all of us at KCTCS, our faculty, staff, boards, and all of our constituents, was the feasibility of the proposed split of KCTCS," said Ferguson. "CPE took a sincere look at this model, and did not endorse the split."

Ferguson added that a split posed several potential drawbacks. However, CPE recommended the following to strengthen its governing authorities:

—Assessment of the roles and responsibilities of local community and technical college boards.

—Comprehensive employer engagement strategies, an improved program review and approval process and more seamless transfer pathways.

—Consideration of pursuing single SACS accreditation for the system.

—Additional state investment for a strong system of community and technical colleges.

In other business, the board:

—Discussed the state auditor's report; the actions already being taken by KCTCS; and the substantive response to the auditor which will be due in 60 days from publication date.

—Approved the revised salary schedule resulting from the Huron Compensation and Classification Study.

—Approved 6,961 candidates for credential requests from July 14 through Oct. 1, 2023.

—Revised the KCTCS Board of Regents Audit Committee Charter and the KCTCS Board of Regents Bylaws.

—Ratified personnel actions as presented in the agenda materials.

To show appreciation to Ferguson for serving as acting president since February, Chair Barry Martin presented him with a gift and plaque for his leadership, hard work and dedication, while simultaneously serving as president of Ashland Community and Technical College.

The next meeting of the board of regents will be held March 21-22, 2024.