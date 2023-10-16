KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10-16-23)

TechCrunch

The watchdog issued legal notices to Google, TikTok, Twitch, Discord, and X (which was known as Twitter back then) under the country's Online Safety Act in February. The notices asked these companies to provide answers to questions about tackling child sexual abuse material (CSAM). In a press release, eSafety said that X left some sections of responses "entirely blank" and others were incomplete or inaccurate.