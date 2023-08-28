KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/28)

TechCrunch

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani -- as the directors to its board, the latest in the succession plan at the country's largest company, which operates the nation's largest telecom operator and retail chain. Nita, Ambani's wife, has resigned from the board, said the $202 billion oil-to-retail giant in a statement, published on the local stock exchange. The early signs of the succession planning has been apparent in recent years with 66-year-old Ambani promoting his children to lead many of the empire's businesses.