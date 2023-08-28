KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/28)
Get the latest weather updates from First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley!
Get the latest weather updates from First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley!
They're 13 percent off right now.
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani -- as the directors to its board, the latest in the succession plan at the country's largest company, which operates the nation's largest telecom operator and retail chain. Nita, Ambani's wife, has resigned from the board, said the $202 billion oil-to-retail giant in a statement, published on the local stock exchange. The early signs of the succession planning has been apparent in recent years with 66-year-old Ambani promoting his children to lead many of the empire's businesses.
Bluesky introduced a bunch of updates on Friday to its mobile apps and website including a new tab to see your own likes, notification support for apps, and an emoji picker for the web composer. Earlier this month, Bluesky's rival Threads added a new tab in settings, called "Your Likes," to let users look at their own liked posts. In contrast, Bluesky has added a "Likes" tab to users' profiles.
A survey conducted by TransUnion found that borrowers who used a personal loan to consolidate their credit card debt saw their balances increase again in 18 months.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
At the first Republican presidential debate, the candidates revealed how they plan to attack the incumbent in next year's general election.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
Get the rundown on peptide injections, and how to mimic the same results from your beauty routine.
YouTube is growing its commitment to hosting podcasts on its platform. This week, at the Podcast Movement conference, YouTube product lead Steve McLendon confirmed the platform will be rolling out support for RSS uploads for podcasters by the end of the year, among other updates. YouTube additionally confirmed to TechCrunch it's rolling out support for podcasts on YouTube Music by the end of year, as well.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.
With a big-budget space exploration game debuting in days, indie spacefaring mainstay No Man's Sky continues to deepen its own world with no signs of slowing down. No Man's Sky is one of gaming's biggest unlikely success stories: After launching as a widespread letdown, the team at Hello Games dedicated themselves to steadily enriching the game's interstellar setting with free updates over the course of the last seven years.
Nordstrom may have beat estimates, but it's cautious on the back half of the year and is worried about rising retail theft.
The first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle is in the books, as eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination took the stage in Milwaukee hoping to seize the spotlight from Donald Trump — at least for one night.
It adds person detection to the wire-free model.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
While Google is quick to point out that it has never had an exploit in Google Workspace, it doesn’t mean it isn’t working to continually stay ahead of security issues. Today, the company announced a number of security-related enhancements to Google Workspace products, including GMail and Drive, some of which will take advantage of AI to automate certain tasks. It’s important to understand that these tools are still in development or various stages of testing, but Google plans to add these updates later this year and in early 2024.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.