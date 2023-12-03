KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (12/2)
Get the latest weather updates with First Alert Meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!
Get the latest weather updates with First Alert Meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
UFC Austin got off to quite a start.
Follow the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with Yahoo Sports as FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final and LAFC faces the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference final.
The "Cravings" author celebrated her 38th birthday by undergoing ketamine therapy — but what exactly is it?
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Here are the health headlines you can put into practice this week.
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
Our chart of the week highlights the varied forecasts Wall Street strategists are predicting for the S&P 500's 2024.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
OpenAI notified GPT Builder users on Friday that it's delaying the release of the GPT Store, which is intended to be a marketplace for custom AI bots. The company has been "unexpectedly busy" after its leadership shakeup that played out across the end of November.
The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team at Meta seeks to further our fundamental understanding in both new and existing domains, covering the full spectrum of topics related to AI, with the mission of advancing the state-of-the-art of AI through open research for the benefit of all. Batra is also an associate professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics?
Lamborghini Countach from 'Wolf of Wall Street' fails to sell in Abu Dhabi. Low pre-sale estimate of $1.5M, the seller rejected a bid of $1.35M.
Don't let Jack Frost start nipping at your car — this windshield cover will put Frost in his place.
Upload photos to order everything from holiday photo cards to personalized mugs.
This indoor/outdoor shoe 'makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud,' she said.
More than 20,000 shoppers love this drapey beauty. Plus, it comes in 26 colors.
This 'cuddle up couch blanket' was made for fall. Shop now to get it at a deep discount.