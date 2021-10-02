KDMC ordered to turn over records

Oct. 2—ASHLAND — A U.S. District Court Magistrate has ordered King's Daughter Medical Center to turn over documents for a review in chambers by U.S. prosecutors in anticipation for a second trial for Dr. Richard E. Paulus.

U.S. Attorneys subpoenaed the records in May 2020, but that request was put on hold while Paulus fought a third appeal to have his charges dismissed on double jeopardy grounds. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals shot down that bid last month, ordering a new trial.

On Friday, District Court Judge David Bunning conducted a brief hearing to get the case back on track. No court date was set, but prosecutors did ask to move a new trial to Covington. The judge took that under advisement, deciding to cross that bridge based on survey results from potential jurors.

While the records are ordered to be inspected, this does not necessarily what, if any, will be admissible at a second trial. The magistrate wrote that's for a district court judge to decide.

Paulus, twice convicted, twice vacated and now awaiting a second-trial, has had his case kicking around for six years now. Prosecutors contend Paulus performed unnecessary heart stents while working at KDMC.

At trial, prosecutors presented to the jury that 30% of 496 reviewed procedures performed by Paulus were unnecessary, arguing the doctor "saw one thing on the angiogram and consciously wrote down another" in a manner described as "frequently, repetitively, daily," according to court records.

By performing unnecessary stents, prosecutors said Paulus defrauded Medicare.

Following his conviction but before sentencing, prosecutors disclosed the Shields Letter, a letter penned by an attorney working for KDMC which said out of 1,049 procedures conducted by Paulus, 75 were flagged as medically unnecessary, which works out to roughly 7%, court records show.

That letter — which prosecutors had wanted to use at the first trial — was successfully suppressed by KDMC on the basis that it was used as part of a settlement with the feds and therefore confidential.

Judge Bunning ruled in KDMC's favor and the letter was not disclosed to Paulus. That ruling was found to be in error by the Sixth Court of Appeals last year, which led to the doctor's conviction being overturned.

On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Edward B. Atkins ordered KDMC to produce documents relating to the 1,049 procedures mentioned in the Shields Letter, including correspondence between Paulus and the hospital regarding the review, opinions about the procedures from experts who conducted the review and the patient names, and date of the review.

The medical records would be reviewed in-camera — meaning in judge's chambers — to see what is considered confidential and what is not.

KDMC has argued the records are protected by attorney-client privilege and the disclosure of the Shields Letter was limited in nature, as found in a 2019 order penned by Bunning when the letter was turned over to Paulus prior to sentencing.

In Atkins' analysis of the situation, the magistrate determined that the limited disclosure of the Shields Letter to Paulus in 2019 does not extend to the initial disclosure of the letter to the U.S. Government in 2013, during settlement negotiations. He further stated that prior court rulings regarding the confidentiality of settlements as they relate to third parties; in this case, the government is a party to the very settlement that they're seeking more information about.

Atkins used a three-part litmus test in his ruling — the waiver had to be intentional, the disclosed information and the information being sought had to concern the same subject matter and both the known and unknown information should be considered together for fairness.

By disclosing the information contained in the letter to the government, Atkins ruled KDMC had opened the door to disclosing more to the government as it pertains to that particular review.

"If the United States sought all privileged information KDMC had regarding Paulus's actions, one could argue that request would be overly broad," Atkins wrote. "However, the United States' desire to get a fuller picture of that which was already disclosed is narrowly tailored enough to comply with (federal evidentiary rules)."

Another sticking point is the joint defense agreement entered into between Paulus and KDMC, which was in effect during the review. Atkins wrote the in-chambers review is needed in order to determine which correspondence between Paulus and the hospital are privileged and which aren't.

If any correspondence relates to the review, then that privilege is waived.

