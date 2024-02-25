KDOC, KBI investigating resident death at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a resident at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

According to the KDOC, 51-year-old Eric Avila was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Avila was pronounced deceased.

His cause of death is pending the result of an independent autopsy.

The KDOC says per protocol, when a resident dies in their custody, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the KBI.

An investigation is ongoing.

Avila was serving a 249-month sentence for convictions of kidnapping and second-degree murder in Sedgwick County.

