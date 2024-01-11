KDOT closes ramp from I-135 to K-96 ‘until further notice’ in Wichita. Here’s why

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed the southbound I-135 ramp to eastbound K-96 in Wichita, the department said Thursday afternoon.

“Recent weather has caused washouts under the structure of the southbound I-135 ramp to eastbound K-96,” KDOT said. “As a precautionary measure, the ramp will be closed until further notice.”

KDOT Public Affairs Specialist Tracy Statton said contractors are inspecting the ramp.

She did not say if the ramp is unsafe, but said the closure was due to “the dirt work around the framing... around the beams and such” of the ramp.

“It [the dirt] helps provide extra support, you know, that’s washed out,” Statton said.

KDOT did not provide any detours at this time, but suggested drivers get off on the exit before the ramp.

There is no clear date on when the ramp might reopen.

. Courtesy/KanDrive