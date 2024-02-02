KDOT grants funding Active Transportation alternatives

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas agency best known for its highways, the Kansas Department of Transportation, is trying to help communities across the state improve other ways to get around.

KDOT is starting the application process for its Transportation Alternatives Projects, which funds projects focuses on pedestrian, bicycle, and other non-car modes of transportation, as well as Safe Routes to School projects.

“You have these small communities and they don’t have a big budget but they’ve made it a priority, the community has told the leaders that they want their kids to be able to walk and bike to school,” said KDOT Active Transportation Manager Jenny Kramer.

Many of the projects get less than $1 million, which isn’t much compared to what other infrastructure projects cost. But, Kramer says it’s what’s needed to either help build these projects or help small communities get plans designed that can be funded later.

That can be especially helpful in rural communities trying to make sure students can get to school consistently and safely.

“We fund them to be able to create a plan on where are the best routes, and then to figure out what’s needed on those routes,” Kramer said. “Are there sidewalks gaps needed, accessibility, making sure it’s accessible for those who have mobility disabilities.”

There are information webinars Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. You can find that information here.

The first concept forms are due March 1 with awards announced in the summer.

