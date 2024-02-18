KDPS: K-9 returns to work after being stabbed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a K-9 that was stabbed in the throat several times earlier this month has returned to work.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced on its Facebook page that Sledge had returned with a video of him getting out of the patrol vehicle. The video was captioned, “Guess who made his return to duty this weekend? K9 Sledge is recovering and back on the streets keeping our community safe.”

Sledge was stabbed with a box cutter multiple times while responding to a call from a woman who reported that a man was threatening her neighbor.

Sledge was rushed to Byron Center Animal Emergency and Specialty Hospital, where veterinarians were waiting to help him. The dog lost 40% of his blood, and after five hours in the hospital, the 4-year-old Dutch shepherd walked out on his own four legs and went home with his handler.

The man, later identified as 49-year-old Frederic Allan Walker, was charged on Feb. 8 with seriously injuring a police animal, home invasion, criminal sexual conduct, two charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 22 for a probable cause hearing.

