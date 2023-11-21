KDPS looks for vandalism suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are asking the public to help identify and locate a man they suspect to be involved in vandalism featuring hateful speech.

The suspect spray painted hateful speech in the surrounding downtown Kalamazoo area over the weekend, police said. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety got surveillance video of the suspect and is asking the public to help identify and find him.

KDPS provided screenshots of the surveillance video that shows the suspect, who they did not identify.

A screenshot of surveillance video provided by Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. (Nov. 21, 2023)

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

