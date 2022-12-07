KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2022

KE Holdings Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.57, expectations were $0.88.

Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for KE Holdings, Inc.'s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Siting Li, IR Director of the Company. Please go ahead, Siting.

Siting Li: Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to KE Holdings for Beike's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. The Company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted on the Company's IR website, investors.ke.com. On today's call, we have Mr. Stanley Peng, our Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Tao Xu, our Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peng will provide an overview of our strategies and business developments, and Mr. Xu will provide additional details on the Company's financial results. Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements.

Please also note that Beike's earnings press release and this conference call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Company's press release, which contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures. Lastly, unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this conference call are in RMB. With that, I will now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Stanley Peng. Please go ahead, Stanley.

Stanley Peng: Thank you, Siting. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Beike's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Against the many uncertainties in the real estate market, we achieved a series of repos in the third quarter. We have supported our stores and add his network to consistently outperform the market and achieved steady efficiency and profitability improvements in each business line on our platform. This was thanks to the initiatives we implemented beginning last year to enhance efficiencies. I believe ultimately, these achievements stay from the enterprising spirit of the organization, from the perseverance of each one of us on the platform in the face of external challenges. November 12 marked the 21st anniversary of our organization's founding.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, we organized our home linker event witnessed online by over 7,000 home linkers who have stayed with us for more than 10 years, spreading in more than 80 cities across China, home linkers and employees who have been with our organization, share the experience and collective memories and have learned the same methodologies. Moreover, they believe in the same values and make similar choices that shape the resilience of the organization. We are not only practitioners, but also disseminate matters of our spirits. We carry the same mission and responsibilities to influence more people. Segmenting their conditions during downtimes and keeping them grounded in the up cycle, while are always driving for groups virtue and positivity.

Moving on our progress in the third quarter of 2022 in our one body, our existing and new home transaction services, we have permitted adventures in our one body business sent to our year efforts and investments in the initiatives to enhance efficiency. Now one body has entered with the development stage, we have deepened operations and vital for improvements. These strategic measures may look small to outsiders, but only by finding every core areas of inefficiency and working on it every day, can we continue making our business better. The store and agent come on our platform are stabilizing or even growing in some cities. As of the end of the third quarter, the number of connected stores and active stores on our platform reached over 41,300 and 39,700 both about 3% lower quarter-over-quarter.

The number of agents and added stores -- or added agents on our platform surpassed 400,000 and 317,000, respectively with quarter-over-quarter decreased narrowed to 3% and 2%, respectively. The number of active stores grew quarter-over-quarter in nearly 30 cities, including 19 contract and healthy and the number of active agents increased quarter-over-quarter in 40 cities, including Shenzhen. The competition structure of stores and agents on our platform has been improving. We now have a higher percentage of agents with long track records and higher performance results. The proportion of agents with over three years of industry balance rose by about 10 percentage points in the second quarter compared with the fourth quarter. Along with the overall improvement in professional qualifications, per store and per agent productivity also increased.

In the third quarter, the average store commission in income of the real franchise stores and connected stores on our platform grew by 25% year-over-year and 13.3% quarter-over-quarter. Average commission income per added rose by 25% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter. The continued improvement in our new home receivables collection also further ensure the certainty of income for store owners and agents. Our agents are increasing, identifying with their profession. This year, we conducted two nationwide market surveys participated by a total of over 80,000 real estate agents on our platform. So these results show that despite a decline in confidence due to major market corrections, agents have developed a greater pride in their profession, supported by the growing acceptance of their profession by family and society, along with its elevated social status in terms of store agent network and industry development.

Efficiency and quality is needed to be improved. The productivity of a single agent has not improved much over for the years and the overall income level of agent is lower -- is low and their true rate is high. In the next stage, the industry will shift from the pursuit of scale to high-quality development with an accelerated pace focusing on efficiency and quality. This will undoubtedly force us to grow more and better abilities from inside. Our existing home transaction services continue to significantly outperform the market. According to data from the Beike Research Institute, nationwide GTV of existing home sales client by about 7% year-over-year in the third quarter, while GTV of existing home transaction on Beike's platform was RMB449 billion, up 19% year-over-year, of which existing home sales GTV rose by more than 20% year-over-year.

The strength was partly due to the release of pent-up demand in the third quarter in Beijing and Shanghai after the pandemic flares apps in the second quarter. In the meantime, our operational and management initiatives have been paying off, given the industry's service providers a strong determination to work with us. Our existing home services including existing home sales and rental are becoming increasingly important. In terms of both business growth and risk control, we have made efforts on various front to accelerate the growth of this business. For instance, we have been closely watching the proportions of new and existing homes in different cities, strategic goals and driving the development of our existing home services. We also allocated more to be personnel to support the existing home business forte filing system development and ecosystem governance.

Meanwhile, in many cities where new home sales previously dominated property transactions, local brands and store owners have become keen to make organizational and personnel adjustment to shift to existing home business. Turning to new home transaction services. According to data from National Bureau of Statistics, in the third quarter, the National wide GTV or new home residential home sales was down 21% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter. The GTV of CRRC's top 100 real estate companies filed by 33% year-over-year and 0.2% quarter-over-quarter. Although the year-over-year decline in the new home market narrowed in the third quarter, there was no adverse sequential improvement. The new home market is still in a tough way read it down by a range of factors, including ceased mortgage payments on unfinished projects, pandemic resurgences and fur developer promotions.

In the third quarter, GTV on new home sales on our platform was RMB261.5 billion, down 36% year-over-year and up 17% quarter-over-quarter. While the market remains under pressure, we have constantly improved the health of our business operations across the board as well as gain further market recognition with our efficient sell-through capabilities and our effort to build a healthier industry ecosystem. On the consumer side, we mobilized our resources to connect and provide construction programs updated to customers. Our city-based operations and food offer teams collect accurate comprehensive project updates on construction programs from multiple site locations monthly for ongoing cooperation projects and quarterly for other finished projects.

Updates are provided to customers and agents on our apps. This project also kept us fully informed on the latest construction programs of different developers as of November 15, we have covered 32,442 housing projects in this initiative. Operationally, we continue to strengthen our commissioning advanced model. In September, commissioning advance accounted for 34% of our nationwide new home sales commission revenue, 44% for private developers in cities, excluding Beijing and Shanghai and 32% for state and centrally owned developers. On top of the commission in the advanced model, we promoted our strategy on focusing on selected high-quality projects and key new home projects. On the service side, we collaborate with more high-quality developers and projects during the quarter, the proportion of new home sales from state and centrally owned developers expanded to 42% from 37% in the second quarter to really accelerate sell-through in the current market, effective lead generation from brokerage channels and promotional conversion from developers must join forces.

We are proud to stand out from other brokerage channels with our exceptional existing home transaction service capabilities and add many new home customers leveraging our existing home customer base. In addition, our continuous undertaking to improve the new home industry ecosystem, have helped to reduce the un-granted problems of good industry players being driven out by suburban practitioners. This has further garner the respect and support of high-quality developers for us. In the future, I look forward to providing an overall review of the effort we have made to improve the health of the new home ecosystem. Next, moving to our tool win businesses. Our full-service home renovation and furnishing business is progressing as planned and planned.

In the third quarter, the industry started to recover as pandemic with resurgences in Beijing and Shanghai, subsided according to data from the China Building Decoration Association, the revenue of leading home renovation and furnishing companies in the third quarter decreased by 4% year-over-year and increased by 13% quarter-over-quarter. Our home renovation and furnishing business continued to outperform the market rather more than 40% year-over-year and 34% quarter-over-quarter, generating revenue of close to RMB1.85 billion contracted sales in the third quarter reached close to RMB2 billion, an increase of more than 60% year-over-year. Among this, the number of our home renovation contract volume increased by more than 50% year-over-year with average order value up by more than 10% year-over-year.

The percentage of total contracted value attributable to core business traffic reference increased from 25% in June to 43% in the third quarter. We have replicated the technological capabilities accumulated in our core business, such as AI assistant CRP into our home renovation and furnishing business as of October 31, more than 9,500 service providers, including home renovation and furnishing designers, engineers, for men as well as agent from our core business has participated in the training and testing. Our home furnishing, new retail services accounted for 20% of the total contracted sales in the third quarter, up from 16% in the second quarter. The ratio of home renovation orders that came with need for customized furnishing increase to one or to six from one out of nine in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Beijing and Chengdu reached quarterly breakeven and monthly contracted sales of over RMB100 million in June and July and August, becoming the largest full-service home renovation brand in Beijing. This is a significant breakthrough and achievement and the current headwinds. The underlying capabilities we accumulated in the past have propelled the Beijing business into a positive cycle. We this by first establishing from the ground up large-scale home renovation delivery management capabilities; second, our scale and more complete supply chain created a virtuous cycle that has won additional suppliers and enables customers to select from our great choices of better quality products. Third, our proving competencies in delivery management and business operations have become better recognized among service providers, agents start to actively recommend our home renovation services to customers and accompany them on visits.

We as designers, workers and forming a prone to join us and they feel confident in their professional development with an increase line to the platform, only by attracting and assembling high-quality service providers in the industry can they provide consumers with a superior service experience with Beijing. As an example, we aim to continue to integrate and manifest our capabilities in more cities, bring better living services to more customers. Next, moving to our home rental services, which continue to expand scale and improve efficiency in the third quarter. In terms of scale, as of the end of the third quarter, the number of contracted rental units managed by our rental services doubled quarter-over-quarter to over 85,000 among them. The number of units under the decentralized leasing management, care free rent reached over 15,000 units an increase of nearly 17% quarter-over-quarter.

The care free services is currently available in 13 cities. To improve our efficiency, we continue to develop and interactively optimize our sign-up and occupancy model as well as refine our operational capabilities. In September, both our occupancy rate and average sell-through period improved compared to the second quarter. It is particularly was mentioned that this July, we was selected as part of the first group of affordable rental housing operation, service enterprises in Chengdu, and we were the only private enterprise among the the fourth matter. Thanks to the opportunity, we were able to become more deeply involved in the improvement and operation of local affordable rental homes. As of November 21, we have provided high-quality leasing operation services, including leasing brokerage to more than one sovereign rental homeowners and tenants in Chengdu.

In the future, we will also strive to participate in the planning and operation of more affordable rental housing and contribute to the development of a housing system that ensures supply through multiple sources, provides housing support through multiple channels and encourage both housing, purchase and renting. In conclusion, our business performance this quarter demonstrated great vitality and resilience of our organization. Internally, this is due to the people we have and the organization culture we have formed. We have an unshakable insistence on technology for good quality service and utmost operational efficiency, which has won us the affirmation of customers and service providers. Externally, it comes from the solid economic foundation of our nation from the desire of each small family for joyful living, which together have mounted to the tremendous demand in China's living sector, there have been a serious of favorable policies unveiled recently to support future release rigid and upgrade housing demands have high-quality developments restore liquidity and boost market confidence.

We will also do our best to make our network of store and edge the warm connect of homes to bring better quality and more diversifying housing and related services to customers and play our part to promote a stable enhancing development of the real estate market as well as to better satisfy the housing needs of all people. Thank you. Next, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Tao to review our third quarter financials.

Tao Xu: Thank you, Stanley and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Before discussing in more detail about the third quarter of 2022 financial results, I'd like to provide a brief update on the recent housing market. In the third quarter of this year, policy makers maintained relatively its credit conditions and the local government continue to introduce city specific measures to better satisfy demand for housing and home upgrades. Overall, however, the frequency and the entire scale supportive policy throughout Q3 weakened compared to Q2. And we also saw some strong relaxations reversed in some several key cities. Meanwhile, a number of factors disrupt the China housing market recovery in Q3. This included headway that revert as the way of the country.

COVID-19, and the slowdown in developers, sales promotion and the fact that some buyers see the mortgage payment on our finished new home projects. The in-home market maintained a moderate recovery with GTV ticking up slightly on a year-over-year basis. The new home market also saw a decrease in GTV contraction but still remain soft. Despite the macro headwinds, our operating efficiency and profitability improved significantly in Q3. The profitability of our new home transaction services as the Company's gross margin goes through the new highs since our IPO in 2020, whereas our DSO and non-GAAP operating expenses fell to record lows since IPO. This result did not come about overnight. As result of our rapid and resolute implementation of a series of cost management and efficiency enhancing measures launched a year ago in the face of market adjustment.

They also embody our encouraging gains setbacks. Our managing teams community and involvement in the frontline operations and our decisive way to never give up. This achievement for the multi-res to risk by laws of the market, return to the essence of the operation, seek improvement from the refined management and continue to implement our series of efficiency, risk control and the cost management measures. Against this backdrop, let's turn to our financial details for Q3. Our net revenues were RMB17.6 billion during the quarter, representing a narrowed year-over-year decline of 2.8% and a 28 increase compared with Q2 2022. This quarter-over-quarter revenue improvement was primarily due to the increased revenue from its in-home transactions as pent-up demand in the mega cities of Beijing and Shanghai translated into the higher sales volume at the beginning of after COVID butter in Q2.

Meanwhile, other factors also helped drove total net revenues. This included more new home revenues recognized in Q3 following a junk in subscriptions in May and June. Our commission in advance model that drove faster new home subscriptions to sales conversion as well as our stable monetization ability. In particular, our net revenue from its in-home transaction services increased by 16.6% to RMB7.2 billion in Q3, compared to RMB6.1 billion in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an 18.7% increase in GTV of its in-home transactions to RMB449 billion in Q3 from RMB378.2 billion in the same period of 2021. Our net revenues from new home transaction services decreased by 31.3% to RMB7.8 billion in Q3 from RMB11.3 billion in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease of GTV of new home transaction of 36.2% to RMB261.5 billion in Q3 from RMB410.1 billion in the same period of 2021.

On net revenue from home renovation and furniture were RMB1.8 billion in Q3 compared to RMB6 million in the same period of 2021 primarily because of the Company completed the acquisition of Chengdu Home Renovation Cost Limited and began to consolidate its financial results during the Q2 '22 as organic growth of GTV for the home renovation and furnishing business. Our revenue from emerging and other services increased by 45.8% to RMB801 million in Q3 from RMB550 million in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to the increase of net revenue from the rental property management services, which was partially offset by the decrease of net revenue from financial services. Cost of revenues decreased by 16.3% to RMB12.8 billion in Q3 from RMB15.3 billion in the same period of 2021.

Gross profit increased by 72.8% to RMB4.8 billion in Q3 from RMB2.8 billion in the same period of 2021. Gross margin was 27% in Q3 compared to 15.2% in the same period of 2021. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a, by shift of revenue mix towards the in-home transaction services with a higher contribution margin than some of other revenue streams; b, a higher contribution margin for city home transaction services led by the increased net revenue from in-home transaction services and the decrease of the fixed compensation cost for the active agents. C, a higher contribution margin for the new home transaction services as a result of an increased number of projects with higher margin under a relatively lower percentage of base compensation cost of net revenue from new home construction services and d, relatively lower percentage of cost related to the store and other cost of net revenue in Q3 compared to the same period of 2021.

Total operating expenses decreased by 29.9% to RMB3.5 billion in Q3 from RMB5.1 billion in the same period of 2021. General and administrative expenses decreased by 26.4% to RMB1,777 million in Q3 from RMB2,412 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the decrease of the provision for the credit losses along with the decreased accounts receivable balance. Personnel costs and overhead, along with the decreased high count as well as the decrease of the conference and the traveling expenses, which was partially offset by an increase of the share-based compensation in Q3 compared to the same period 2021. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB1,258 million in Q3 compared to RMB1,202 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the increase in the sales and the marketing expenses for the home renovation and furniture services as the financial results of Chengdu will consolidate since Q2 2022, which was partially offset by the decrease of the brand advertising and the promotional marketing expenses and the personnel cost for housing transaction services.

Research and development expenses decreased by 51.2% to RMB509 million in Q3 from RMB1,043 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the decrease of personnel costs and the share-based compensation as a result of the decreased icon in research and development personnel in Q3 compared to the same period of 2021. Income from operations was RMB1.2 billion in Q3 compared to loss from operations of RMB2.3 billion in the same period of 2021. Operating margin was 6.9% in Q3 compared to negative 12.7% in the same period of 2021, primarily due to: one, a relatively higher gross profit margin; two, the decrease in total operating expenses along with the relatively slight net revenue, primarily due to the personnel severance and optimize resource utilization in Q3 compared to the same period of 2021.

Excluding non-GAAP items, our adjusted income from operation was RMB2.1 billion in Q3 compared to adjusted loss from operation of RMB1.4 billion in the same period of 2021. Adjusted operating margin was 12% in Q3 compared to the negative 7.9% in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB2.3 billion in Q3 compared to the negative RMB550 million in the same period of 2021. Net income was RMB716 million in Q3 compared to net loss of RMB1,766 million in the same period of 2021. Excluding non-GAAP items, adjusted net income was RMB1,888 million in Q3 compared to adjusted net loss of RMB888 million in the same period of 2021. Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc's. ordinary shareholders was RMB723 million in Q3 compared to net loss attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1,765 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1,895 million in Q3 compared to adjusted net loss attributable to KE Holdings Inc. ordinary shareholders of RMB887 million in the same period of 2021. Diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB0.6 in Q3 compared to diluted net loss for ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s inks ordinary shareholders of RMB1.5 in the same period of 2021. Adjusted diluted net income for ADS attributable to KE Holdings, Inc's., ordinary shareholders was RMB1.57 in Q3 compared to diluted line loss, ADS attributable to KE Holdings, Inc's., ordinary shareholder of RMB0.75 in the same period of 2021. All in all, our profitability strengthened substantially and we fully demonstrate our strong execution and operational capabilities.

Among these developments, I'd like to drive the following financial highlights. First, the profitability and the financial health of our new home business further improved as we cooperate with a greater number of projects with higher margins and optimize our fixed cost. The contribution margin of the new home transaction services increased to a new high of 24.9% in Q3 since our IPO, up 1.4% from Q2. Meanwhile, our effective risk control strategy helped improve our financial situation. Cash collection from our new home business totaled RMB9.27 billion in Q3 and that amount surpassed new home revenue for five consecutive quarters. As such, new home DSO shortened by 30 days from Q2 to 78 days in Q3. Apart from the fast collection of the new accounts receivables, we also scope to cloud receivables that were previously recognized by debt provisions.

As it enable us to write back RMB195 million in bad debt provision in Q3. Therefore, the bad debt provision did not have a negative impact on our P&L during Q3. This reflected the Company's principle of adopting the most prudent accounting treatment while highlighting the indispensable value of our new home construction services in fostering better sell-through for the developers and promoting healthy property market circulation. Second, as we continue to carry out overrun integration between Beike and Chengdu, our home renovation and furniture services achieved a robust growth and started to contribute more revenue to the Company in Q2. The business generated revenue of RMB1.8 billion, up over 40% year-over-year and 34% from Q2. On an apple-to-apple basis, for Beijing paywall, Q2 revenue from the home renovation and furnishing services rose over 90% year-over-year, while the gross margin increased by 8.3 percent points from the same period of 2021.

On that basis, Beijing achieve a city level operating breakeven for the quarter. Beijing advancement in building our business model and the improvement in financial performance provides a fittable path for to further explore a larger scale across the country. Third, our operating income. In Q3, our ongoing optimization of the operating expenses showed the results, it fell 30% year-over-year to RMB3.5 billion under GAAP financial measures, driving the recovery of our profitability. On the non-GAAP, our total operating expenses decreased by 35.6% to RMB2.7 billion, including bad debt provision written back of RMB195 million. Fourth, we maintained a strong cash position and operating cash flow in Q3 at the end of September. The balance of our cash, cash-like items was RMB77.2 billion or USD10.9 billion, among which the combined balance of our cash, cash equivalents, restrict cash and short-term investments amounted to RMB57.5 billion, up by RMB7.5 billion from Q2.

The balance of our long-term cash-like items mainly included in the long-term investments amounted to RMB19.7 billion. Our net operating cash inflow was RMB2 billion in Q3, remaining positive for the fourth quarter in a row. This outcome demonstrates our strong ability to generate cash. And in our view, this makes us well positioned to navigate the market fluctuations and future challenges. Fifth, as we previously disclosed, we established a share repurchase program under which the Company may purchase up to USD1 billion of our Class A ordinary shares of ADS over a 12-month period. Since the launch of the program on September 1, we have spent a total amount of around USD155 million to purchase approximately 11.75 million ADS in the open market as of November 30.

Despite the market fluctuations, we continue with the repressive program on the scoring our managing team's confidence in the Company's long-term development prospects and our efficient capital allocation. Turning to the guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect the net -- total net revenue to be between RMB14.5 billion and RMB15 billion in Q4, representing a decrease of approximately 15.7% to 18.5% from the same period of 2021. This forecast can see the potential impact of the recent real estate related policy and measures and the COVID-19 resurgence and the containment measures in certain regions, which remains uncertain. It constitutes the current and the preliminary view on our business situation and the market conditions, which are subject to change.

Last but not last, in the face of market challenges, we respond quickly and actively with exceptional resilience and execution capabilities as well as fully improved effectiveness of our operating leverage, our bonding cash reserves and the healthy cash flow also served as a safety cushion against actual uncertainties. Financial security and operational efficiency, our capability, we have a fold in confirming numerous difficulties and challenges, which have enabled our fundamentals to remain intact and strengthen our sustainable operations amidst adversities. Our management team has always led by sample into the front line respect efforts and the achievement of our service providers and through it all with the protection and honestly, all of us at Beike are making an all-out effort with hard and soft.

I don't ever leave anything to changes. So banks have translated into courage and the tenders had is barriers to push forward. As withstand the test of time, not a single step along our journey will be easy, but we will never stop. Keep going, we will keep getting better. That concludes our prepared remarks. We would like to now open the call to questions. Operator, please go ahead.

