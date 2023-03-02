Ke Huy Quan lost his health insurance because he couldn't land a job after filming 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Key Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." A24

Ke Huy Quan lost his health insurance because he couldn't land a job after "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

He said he spent much of the pandemic auditioning for roles but got rejected.

The actor is now set to join Disney's hit series 'Loki' as his performance has won awards.

Ke Huy Quan said he lost his health insurance after he filmed "Everything Everywhere All At Once" because he couldn't land another job.

Quan told James Corden that "Everything Everywhere All At Once" started filming in 2020 and the crew shot almost the entire film before being shut down on the last day of shooting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would be eight more months before the cast and crew convened again to finish the movie.

During the shutdown, Quan said he was "at home, trying to stay safe like everybody."

In the meantime, he was auditioning for roles his agent sent him by sending in self-tapes, but said he couldn't land a "single job."

"I was so nervous," Quan — who was sporting a googly eye on his lapel — told Corden. "I was about to lose my health insurance. So, I called my agent and I said 'can you please get me anything? It doesn't matter, I just need one job to make the minimum requirement so I can qualify for health insurance the following year.' And I could not get one single job."

Quan continued: "Sure enough, 2021 came and went, lost my health insurance."

At that point, Quan said he was nervous the A24 film was "only a one-time thing" so he called his producer who had seen an early cut of the Oscar-nominated film and asked: "Can you please tell me one thing? Am I good in the movie?"

Quan said the producer asked him why he was asking such a stupid question.

He replied: "Well, nobody wants to hire me."

The producer then told Quan "that's crazy."

"Ke, Just be patient. You just wait," Quan recalled the producer saying to him at the time.

"The movie came out in March of last year and my life has changed," Quan said.

Since its release, "Everything Everywhere" became a critical and financial success. Grossing over $100 million, the film is A24's highest-grossing movie to date.

In January, Quan told journalist Josh Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast he initially kept the role a secret from his entire family until well after he finished filming the hit.

Quan, who starred in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies" as a child, said he kept the news from his family up until the day before the film's first trailer was released in December 2021.

"It was just my wife, my agent, and my lawyer, who is Jeff Cohen, who's Chunk in 'The Goonies' with me," Quan said of the only three people who knew he was cast in "Everything Everywhere." "I was so afraid. I didn't know if I was gonna be any good at it. I didn't know if I was gonna get fired."

Key Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." A24

The actor's return to Hollywood has been a long, difficult journey.

Quan previously detailed with Horowitz how difficult it was for him to find work after being a child star, describing the lack of roles available for Asian American actors.

"It was a gradual decline and what was painful for me was my family, knowing what I was going through," Quan said of the lack of auditions and rejection.

After failing to land roles, he transitioned to a life behind the camera, often helping to choreograph fight scenes in films, including 2000's "X-Men."

After watching 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians," Quan decided to give acting one more shot before he called it quits.

In "Everything Everywhere," Quan plays a husband whose life is seen across multiple parallel universes, allowing the actor to deliver a range of performances.

Quan has won over 50 awards for his role, including best supporting wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards. He's next up for a best supporting actor Oscar for his role.

As for work, he doesn't need to worry about that at the moment.

Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige called him up for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He'll appear on season two of Disney+ series "Loki."

