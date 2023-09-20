Kean University student stabbed on campus, police looking for suspects

UNION (Union) – Police are looking for assailants who stabbed a Kean University student on the school's campus Tuesday night, authorities said.

The man was attacked near the basketball courts next to the Miron Student Center at about 8:15 p.m., University President Lamont Repollet, said in a statement.

The alleged assailants were riding around campus on bicycles and fled following the stabbing, police said.

According to Repollet, "this incident is connected to individuals from outside our campus."

"Although this incident is upsetting, I want to reassure all of you that our Kean team was well prepared to keep you safe," Repollet said.

This incident is under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kean police at 908-737-4800.

