Keansburg man found guilty of possessing more than 1,000 items of child porn

FREEHOLD - A Keansburg man has been found guilty of possessing large caches of child sexual abuse material, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday.

Jose Gabe Veras, 34, was convicted of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child for the possession of more than 1,000 items of child sexual abuse material, Santiago said, for crimes that took place on different dates between July 2019 and February 2020.

The investigation — led by the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force — began with a tip that was received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to the news release. Veras had used a cloud-storage application to store child sexual abuse material on various electronics in his home.

Veras was arrested without incident in February 2020, at his home on Manning Place in Keansburg, said Santiago. He was indicted in October 2021 and tried before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley starting earlier this month.

Pending his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 19, Veras remains in the Monmouth County jail, the announcement said. He will face a term of up to 10 years in prison.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Keansburg NJ man found guilty of child porn possession