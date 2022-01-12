Keansburg man who was shot to death after stabbing cop identified

KEANSBURG - The man who police shot to death after he stabbed a borough officer has been identified as a local resident named James Sutton, 55, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

The male officer who was stabbed has undergone surgery after being hospitalized and is now recovering from his injuries, authorities said.

At 3:21 p.m. last Thursday, multiple 911 calls were made to police reporting a robbery in progress at the Keansburg Pharmacy at 199 Main Street.

When officers arrived, Sutton was holding a large knife and threatening to harm an employee at the pharmacy, the Attorney General’s Office said in its statement.

Sutton then stabbed one of the officers, before other officers present fired their service weapons at the assailant, striking and killing him. Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The officers who discharged their weapons have been identified as Officer Jillian Putkowski, and Detectives Christopher Rogan and Richard Johnson, according to the statement.

Police gather outside the Keansburg Pharmacy on Main Street in Keansburg Thursday evening, January 6, 2022, where a fatal police involved shooting reportedly occured.

Linnel Fay, a relative of Sutton’s, said she still doesn’t know exactly what happened inside the Keansburg Pharmacy.

“He was a wonderful man — he had problems,” she said. She declined to say what her relationship to Sutton was before ending the call.

Sutton had a long criminal record, according to municipal court records.

Records show that he was convicted of a crime in 2013 — possessing a weapon as a convicted person. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a five-year parole ineligibility date, according to Data Universe. It was unclear Tuesday how much time he spent in state prison.

He spent time behind bars for burglary, attempted aggravated assault, drug offenses and forgery. He drew charges throughout the Bayshore for theft, fighting in public, criminal mischief, shoplifting, driving while intoxicated and violations of domestic violence restraining orders.

The Attorney General’s Office conducts all investigations in New Jersey related to police-involved shootings.

