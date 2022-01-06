Keansburg police officer injured, attacker fatally shot, official says

KEANSBURG - A borough police officer was injured by an assailant who was fatally shot in the incident, an official said.

Borough Mayor George Hoff said the attack occurred at the Keansburg Pharmacy at 199 Main St. Thursday afternoon.

Medics rushed the officer to Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel. The mayor declined to name the officer or discuss his injuries.

"Our prayers are with him and his family," said, Hoff who

He provided no information on the assailant, saying only that the person was fatally shot by police.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office declined to discuss the fatal shooting, referring calls to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, which takes the lead in the investigation of all fatal shootings by police officers.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Keansburg NJ police officer injured, attacker shot and killed: mayor