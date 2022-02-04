Keansburg police shooting: 'They are holding my co-worker hostage with a very large knife'

KEANSBURG - The first, frantic 911 calls from several people reported a man with a “very large knife" had taken an employee hostage at Keansburg Pharmacy.

“There’s a man in here with a knife and he’s holding one of my co-workers hostage," says a female caller who works at the drugstore.

A half-dozen police officers who respond with guns drawn saw the armed man struggling with the employee in the back of the pharmacy, making downward thrusts toward his hostage with what appeared to be a foot-long chef’s knife in one hand, while his other arm was around the hostage.

That’s the story that dramatic video and tapes of 911 calls tell about what happened at the pharmacy at 199 Main St. on the afternoon of Jan. 6, when one police officer was stabbed, and the knife-wielding man, James Sutton, was shot dead.

Confronting the assailant

James Sutton is seen holding a knife in surveillance footage at Keansburg Pharmacy on Jan. 6, 2022 in Keansburg, N.J.

The video shows the knife-wielding man ignoring repeated orders to drop the knife.

Two officers fire their tasers at the man. One of those officers goes behind the pharmacy counter and physically confronts the subject, who now appears to be thrusting the knife at the officer.

The officer pushes the man to the ground in a struggle as about six gunshots ring out.

Then, one officer with a long gun trains it on the subject, who is now motionless on the floor of the pharmacy.

The video and tapes were released Thursday by the state Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the fatal police-involved shooting.

The attorney general’s office, in a news release accompanying the video and audio tapes, for the first time identified the dead man as Sutton, 55, of Keansburg. The news release did not identify the officer who was stabbed, but said he is recovering and was one of two officers who fired tasers at Sutton.

The news release identified those who fired their guns at Sutton as Officer Jillian Putkowski and Detectives Christopher Rogan and Richard Johnson.

The attorney general’s office released the audio and video tapes of the incident after the Asbury Park Press made an Open Public Records Act request for them.

911 calls

The office released tapes of five 911 calls, four surveillance camera videos showing the incident from different angles inside the pharmacy, and two body-camera videos from the officers wielding the taser guns.

“We work for Keansburg Pharmacy,’’ a woman said on the first 911 call. “Somebody walked in the pharmacy and told us all to get out.’’

When the 911 operator asked the caller if the person had anything, the caller responded, “He has one of our employees.”

A second caller, a man, said he was at the pharmacy where “a guy behind the counter was just saying, ‘Everyone get on the ground.’”

The man told the operator he told everyone to get out of the store. His conversation continued on a third audio tape.

“It looked like his face was covered up, and he started telling the people behind the counter to get down, I’m serious, get the (expletive) down," the man told the operator. “I was just walking up to the counter and I heard it, so I beelined it out of there and I started telling everybody around me to go."

The next call was from a woman.

“There’s somebody with a knife," the caller said.

The operator asked the woman where in the store the armed person was.

“In the back. He has a hostage," she replied.

“He has a what?" The operator said.

“He has somebody," the caller said.

The next caller, a female employee at the pharmacy, provided more detail.

“There’s a man in here with a knife and he’s holding one of my co-workers hostage," the caller reported.

“They are in the pharmacy section of the store," she said. “They are holding my co-worker hostage with a knife — a very large knife."

When asked if the man was making demands, the caller said, “He’s trying to get everybody out of the store."

The caller described the armed man to the operator as an older, white man with glasses and gray and white hair, wearing a New York Yankees hoodie with a black jacket over it.

“He’s holding one of my co-workers hostage and he’s going through the medicines right now," she said.

The caller revealed that someone opened the back door to the store to set off an alarm.

“There’s an officer here now," she said.

Grabbing a hostage

One of the surveillance videos shows a man fitting the description provided by the caller walking to the pharmacy section of the store, placing what looked like bandage tape on the counter and then walking over to a half door, reaching over and opening the door from the other side and walking into the area where the prescriptions are kept on shelves.

A second surveillance video depicts the man grabbing a male employee by the neck with one hand and thrusting the knife downward toward the employee with his other hand. There appears to be a struggle, which is mostly hidden by the pharmacy shelves. Then, three officers show up and maneuver around the shelves, soon followed by a fourth officer.

A third surveillance video shows the struggle from a different angle as uniformed officers arrive at the pharmacy counter. One of the officers has a yellow Taser gun, two have handguns and a fourth has a long gun. Then, a plainclothes officer arrives and the officer with the Taser physically confronts the subject and pushes him to the floor. The officer with the long gun moves in and points his weapon at the man, who is now motionless on the floor.

The fourth surveillance video again shows the subject grabbing the employee and struggling with him while thrusting the knife downward toward him. It shows him dragging the employee to the back of the pharmacy, and an officer physically confronting him before he’s shown on the ground. The officer with the long gun moves in, while a plainclothes officer kicks the knife out of the subject’s reach and then appears to check on his neck.

The final two videos are from body cameras of the officers with the tasers. They are the only videos that contain sound.

“Drop the knife, drop the knife, drop the (expletive) knife," someone yells as the subject is thrusting the knife toward his hostage. Tasers appear to be fired and about six gunshots ring out.

“Everybody get back," someone says.

One of the officers says, “Do you want a tourniquet?"

The attorney general’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, as required by state law when a death occurs during an encounter with police acting in official capacity. When the investigation is completed, the case will be presented to a grand jury to decide whether criminal charges would be filed.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues, unsolved mysteries and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

