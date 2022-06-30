Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are the internet's favorite couple. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant hold hands while walking the red carpet together. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant made their first public appearance as a couple in 2019.

However, according to Grant, the pair had been close since 2011, when Grant gave Reeves a book she wrote.

Here's a timeline of the notoriously private couple's relationship.

2011: Grant gave Reeves a book called "Ode to Happiness."

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant in 2017. Pierre Suu/GC Images

The artist revealed in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair that her closeness with Reeves began after she gifted him the book over a decade ago.

"The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift. All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, 'Please publish it!' So that's how we got into publishing," Grant explained in the 2020 interview.

According to Vanity Fair, "Ode to Happiness" is "a playful guide to climbing out of depression" that combines text by Reeves with drawings by Grant. They later followed it up with a sequel, called "Shadows."

As Grant revealed, she and Reeves were inspired by their collaboration to open a publishing house (X Artists' Books) together, and subsequently grew closer.

May 2019: Grant and Reeves walked the red carpet at a benefit for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at the 2019 Benefit gala for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. Rachel Luna/WireImage

The duo made an appearance together at the gala, but the actual nature of their relationship remained largely unknown to the public.

June 2019: The couple attended the Saint Laurent fashion show together in Malibu, California.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves in 2019. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Grant and Reeves turned heads in matching all-black ensembles, and even held hands while posing for photos in front of the open ocean.

November 2019: Grant and Reeves made their relationship public for the first time.

Keanu Reeves with girlfriend Alexandra Grant at LACMA Art + Film Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The couple walked the red carpet together at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, and the internet immediately exploded with speculation about Grant's identity, and joy for Reeves, who'd had a rocky romantic history before being linked to Grant.

Sources told ET that during the event, the two enjoyed catching up with friends — including Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin, his wife — during cocktail hour and that Grant asked a friend to take a photo of her and Reeves on her phone.

Story continues

March 2020: Grant gave a candid interview about her relationship with the actor.

Alexandra Grant in 2019. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

In the interview with Vogue, Grant spoke about the public's reaction to her relationship with Reeves and how she was dealing with the newfound fame.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," she told Vogue. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

The artist also spoke about her decision to keep her hair naturally gray, her upcoming work, and her thoughts on love and marriage.

"Love at every level is deeply important to my identity... I do not believe that isolation is the way," Grant said. "There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

June 2022: The couple made a rare appearance together on the red carpet of the MOCA Gala.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at the 2022 MOCA Gala red carpet in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Grant wore a form-fitting red dress, while the "Matrix" star kept it classy in a dark blue suit. The couple looked very much in love while on the red carpet, and held hands while posing for several photos.

Read the original article on Insider