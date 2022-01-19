Keanu Reeves is 'embarrassed' by his fortune, gives money away, his friend says

Keanu Reeves is one of the most generous actors in Hollywood, often using his estimated wealth of $315 million to serve others.

A family friend recently told The Post that the actor is "somewhat embarrassed" about how much money he has. However, Reeves has made efforts to share his good fortune.

"Keanu’s given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know," a family friend told The Post. "He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood mega stars, he never takes any of this for granted."

Actor Keanu Reeves attends the Canadian premiere of "The Matrix Resurrections" on Dec. 16, 2021, in Toronto, Ontario. Sam Santos/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

Some say the actor is charitable after suffering many hardships in life.

Reeves grew up with an absent father who served time in prison for possession of drugs. He lost his best friend River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose, in 1993.

Reeves and former girlfriend Jennifer Syme lost their daughter Ava, who was stillborn, in 1999. The couple split but reunited in 2001. Syme suffered from depression and died after driving her Jeep into a line of parked cars while intoxicated.

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves arrives for the premiere of "The Matrix Resurrections" at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California, Dec. 18, 2021. David Odisho/AFP via Getty Images

Reeves’ sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991. The actor donated millions of dollars to cancer charities and even auctioned a date with himself.

His sister, who went into remission in 2010, described her brother as her "prince" to People.

The actor has been known for giving lavish gifts to his coworkers, even giving a set builder a $20,000 bonus when he was going through financial difficulties.

Reeves also gave 12 stuntmen on "The Matrix Reloaded" Harley-Davidson bikes, and he gifted the stuntmen on "John Wick 4" with Rolex Submariner watches with personalized inscriptions.

Keanu Reeves attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

He even bought his mother Patricia Taylor a house before buying houses for himself and two of his sisters.

Reeves is considered by many to be one of the most kind-hearted and generous stars in Hollywood, making it his mission to be charitable to others.