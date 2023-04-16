Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant share a kiss in a rare red carpet moment at the 2023 MOCA Gala

Alexandra Grant (left) and Keanu Reeves (right) arrive for the MOCA Gala 2023 on April 15, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, attended the 2023 MOCA Gala on Saturday.

Reeves and Grant showed a rare PDA moment by kissing on the red carpet.

The pair seemed to confirm their relationship in November 2019 but had known each other for years.

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend didn't shy away from PDA in a rare red-carpet appearance on Saturday.

The pair were photographed attending the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California. The couple doesn't often make public appearances, having last publicly posed together at the 2022 MOCA Gala.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant shared a kiss on the MOCA Gala red carpet. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

While they've been pictured holding hands at events occasionally, the couple expressed their love by sharing a kiss on the red carpet. The pair also appeared to laugh and smile as the cameras flashed nearby. Grant wore a red halter dress with floral patterns and gold jewelry, while Reeves wore a black suit with brown loafers.

According to US Weekly, the pair first met at a dinner party in 2009 and sparked a professional relationship. Reeves and Grant later collaborated on his first poetry book – "Ode to Happiness" – in April 2011, with Reeves writing the poetry and Grant creating the illustrations.

The two first met at a dinner party in 2009. Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Insider's Libby Torres reported that the speculation surrounding their relationship swirled until November 2019, when they attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala. In March 2020, Grant shared details about her relationship with Reeves in an interview with Vogue.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," Grant told the outlet. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

In March Reeves told People that he enjoyed spending time with his partner and revealed that his last "moment of bliss" involved the two laying together in bed.

"We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together," he said.

