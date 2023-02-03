Keanu Reeves granted restraining order against alleged stalker who thinks they’re related

[Source]

Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man whom he says had been harassing him and trespassing into his property for months.

The alleged stalker, Bryan Keith Dixon, 38, is accused of breaking into Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home six times between Nov. 5, 2022, and Jan. 20, according to court documents first reported by TMZ.

The first incident allegedly saw Dixon entering through a side gate before falling asleep in the backyard.

Twelve hours later, the intruder allegedly returned with a “suspicious and alarming” backpack that contained a “bizarre” note and a DNA testing kit. As it turned out, he aimed “to prove they are blood-related,” according to the documents.

Reeves’ private security team reportedly found social media posts by Dixon identifying himself as “Jasper Keith Reeves.”

He allegedly claimed to assign all of his rights to Reeves, putting the actor “in charge” of him.

Mathew Rosengart, Reeves’ lawyer, sought protection from a Los Angeles court for the “Matrix” star and his partner, Alexandra Grant, on Tuesday.

Dixon was ordered to keep a 100-yard distance from the couple.

Dixon, a transient, was found to have a criminal record spanning 20 years, which includes convictions related to assault, drug possession, larceny, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Rhode Island, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

There is also an ongoing case related to breaking and entering with felonious intent and possessing burglary tools.

Dixon was ordered to appear in court on Feb. 24. Los Angeles police are conducting an investigation.

This is not the first time Reeves secured a restraining order from an alleged stalker.

In 2014, the “John Wick” star alleged that Kerry Colen Raus, 50, broke into his property, swam in his pool and took a shower in his house, according to the New York Post.

