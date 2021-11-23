Keanu Reeves says he's still married to Winona Ryder 'under the eyes of God' due to 'Dracula' scene

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves in "Dracula." Columbia Pictures

Keanu Reeves was asked in an "Explain This" video for Esquire if he really married Winona Ryder.

A real priest was used in 1992's "Dracula" for the wedding scene, Ryder said previously.

Reeves confirmed that the pair are still married "under the eyes of God."

Keanu Reeves told Esquire that he is technically married "under the eyes of God" to Winona Ryder thanks to the wedding scene in 1992's "Dracula."

The pair were the stars of the movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola who wanted the film to be as real as possible, even going so far as to hire a real priest for a scene where Reeves and Ryder's characters get married.

During his appearance on Esquire's "Explain This" series, Reeves was asked to explain whether he was really married to Ryder in response to an article in 2018 in which Ryder said they were.

"We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests," Reeves replied. "Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we're married under the eyes of God."

Ryder first revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that she and Reeves were actually married in "Dracula."

"We actually got married in 'Dracula.' No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life," she told EW. "In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

Ryder then reminded Reeves, who was also part of the interview, that they went through the entire ceremony including the "I dos."

Reeves responded to the news with: "Oh my gosh, we're married."

Neither actors have walked down the aisle since "Dracula." Ryder has been in a long-term relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011 and Reeves was last known to be dating Alexandra Grant, who is an artist.

Esquire also did a profile on Reeves ahead of "The Matrix Resurrections," where Reeves reprises his role as Neo. In the profile, Sandra Bullock said that "The Matrix" actor once showed up at her house with Champagne and truffles after she mentioned she hadn't tried them.

