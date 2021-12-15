Keanu Reeves weighs in on the infamous 'Sad Keanu' meme: 'I'm just eating a sandwich, man!'

Keanu Reeves (left) discussed his infamous "Sad Keanu" meme with Stephen Colbert. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/CBS via YouTube

Keanu Reeves weighed in on the infamous "Sad Keanu" meme during an interview with Stephen Colbert.

The meme features a photo of Reeves sitting alone on a park bench and eating a sandwich.

Reeves told Colbert that even though he looks sad in the picture, he was actually just "hungry."

During his appearance Monday night on "The Late Show," host Colbert jokingly wondered if a panel from Reeves' recent comic book "BRZRKR" was inspired by the infamous meme, which features a photo of a subdued-looking Reeves sitting alone on a park bench with his lunch.

"I'm just eating a sandwich, man!" the "Matrix Resurrections" star said of the meme, prompting Colbert to ask, "So you're not actually sad in Sad Keanu?"

"I was thinking. I had some stuff going on," Reeves responded, adding, "I was hungry."

The actor went on to explain that he believed Ron Garney, who illustrated "BRZRKR," was inspired by the photo to include the scene in the comic book.

"I didn't know he was gonna do that, but that's what he did, and I think it's kinda meta," Reeves told Colbert.

As Colbert noted later on in the segment, memes featuring Reeves have proliferated online in recent years. One such meme involved the "Bill & Ted" star walking in slow-motion, while others focused on Reeves' adorable personality, which is so charming, some have even dubbed Reeves an "internet boyfriend." (He later expressed his confusion at the term, but praised the "positivity" of fans.)

And in 2019, video of Reeves at the E3 convention went viral after the actor had a heartwarming response to an audience member.

When a fan yelled "you're breathtaking!" as Reeves walked onstage, the star endeared himself to the crowd by responding in kind.

"You're breathtaking," the actor said as he pointed to the audience. "You're all breathtaking."

