Kearney cop fired after pleading guilty to sex crimes with children

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read
In this article:
A police officer for the city of Kearney has been fired after he pleaded guilty to two felony sex crimes involving children.

Alan Hale, 40, of Kearney, entered the guilty plea Tuesday before Judge Ryan Horsman in Clinton County Circuit Court, records show. His plea followed a recommendation from the prosecuting attorney’s office that Hale receive a suspended sentence of seven years on each count along with five years of probation.

An attorney for Hale did not immediately reply to an email from The Star requesting comment.

The crimes occurred nearly 20 years ago in Clinton County. Hale was criminally charged last November.

In a statement Wednesday, the city of Kearney announced on its Facebook page that Hale had been fired. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave in November 2020 after the offenses came to light, the city said.

The crimes predated Hale’s employment as a police officer. Kearney’s Board of Aldermen approved his immediate firing, the city said.

A sentencing hearing for Hale is scheduled to take place Jan. 4.

