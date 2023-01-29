Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.11 per share on the 22nd of February. This payment means the dividend yield will be 4.7%, which is below the average for the industry.

Kearny Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Kearny Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Kearny Financial's payout ratio of 62% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 63% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.145 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Kearny Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 32% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Kearny Financial could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Kearny Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kearny Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

