What Is Kearny Financial's (NASDAQ:KRNY) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 42% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Kearny Financial Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.54 that there is some investor optimism about Kearny Financial. The image below shows that Kearny Financial has a higher P/E than the average (10.0) P/E for companies in the mortgage industry.

That means that the market expects Kearny Financial will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Kearny Financial increased earnings per share by a whopping 27% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 36%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Kearny Financial's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Kearny Financial has net debt worth a very significant 198% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Kearny Financial's P/E Ratio

Kearny Financial trades on a P/E ratio of 15.5, which is above its market average of 12.4. It has already proven it can grow earnings, but the debt levels mean it faces some risks. The relatively high P/E ratio suggests shareholders think growth will continue. Given Kearny Financial's P/E ratio has declined from 22.5 to 15.5 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.