Keavy man to be arraigned after Monday pursuit

Feb. 28—A Keavy man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Laurel District Court on multiple charges after leading local authorities in a chase as they responded to a possible kidnapping earlier in the week.

Dustin J. Bewley, 30, was arrested around 8:09 a.m. Monday morning by London Police Officer Hobie Daugherty on charges of third-degree first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle U/Influence of Alcohol/Substance (Aggravating Circumstances), first-degree Possession of Controlled Substances (1st Offense, Heroin), first-degree Possession of Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified), Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct and numerous other traffic-related charges.

The investigation began with officers receiving a report from London-Laurel 911 Center of a possible kidnapping in progress that had come into the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Ofc. Daugherty, along with other officers, were able to get behind the vehicle in question and attempted to perform a traffic stop. Upon doing so, the operator — later identified as Bewley — began to flee from Ofc. Daugherty. After a short chase, Bewley attempted to go through the grass area at the roundabout at KY 1006 and KY 363, where he overturned the vehicle after striking the guy wire for a utility pole.

After a brief struggle, Bewley was taken into custody. Bewley also appeared manifestly under the influence, according to London Police. The victim from the initial call was also checked on and was transported to Saint Joseph for possible minor injuries resulting from an earlier incident.

Ofc. Daugherty was assisted on scene by LPD Chief Chuck Johnson, Assistant Chief Bobby Day, Sergeant Elbert Riley, K9 Officer Dylan Messer and Officer Andrew Lawson. Members of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County also assisted on scene.

At press time, Bewley remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.