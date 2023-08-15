Keck considering changes to meetings' citizens comments

Aug. 15—Recent discussions during the citizens comments portion of Somerset City Council meetings may be the cause of making changes in how that agenda item is handled.

During Monday's meeting, Keck took the time to talk about that subject, saying that while Somerset residents will always be welcome to speak up, he wants to take a look at how to handle requests from those who live outside of the county.

This issue stems from recent discussions about the city's wastewater treatment facility or, more specifically, about that treatment facility accepting landfill leachate for treatment.

When it was first announced that the city was taking the liquid runoff from landfills, McCreary County podcast host Darlene Price led a charge intending to stop that process.

While she stated that her concern was aimed at trying to prevent what is known as "forever chemicals" — chemicals such as PFAs that have been linked to medical conditions such as cancer — from entering Lake Cumberland as part of that treatment process, Keck and certain members of the Somerset Council questioned her motivations for leading that charge.

That was not only because Price is not a Pulaski citizen, but also because she tended to time her appearances at City Council meetings around elections — including the primary and general elections in the mayor's race in 2022.

Keck did not name Price during Monday's meeting, but seemingly because of the leachate discussion, Keck said that he wanted to prevent citizens comments from becoming a "political pulpit."

Keck began his comments by saying, "I take a lot of pride in being transparent, being open and willing to hear from everyone. I think if you've watched our meetings over the last year or two, you've seen that. Some have come from outside our community. We've still welcomed them here. ... I've got a lot of people saying 'You need to cut that out. It's too much, people who don't even live in this town getting to talk and dominate your meetings.'"

He continued by stating that he and the council wanted to hear from everyone.

"It's not legally required," he said of the agenda item. "I think people need to understand that, too. But it was designed for the citizens of our city to come and speak to their council about issues. ... It's not designed to be a political pulpit."

He said that while he didn't want to shut down the controversial discussion in the middle of it, so as not to look as if he were shying away from that discussion, Keck said he thought it might be time to consider changing aspects of citizens comments.

After the meeting, Keck further explained that it is not a guarantee that any changes will be made, only that he is considering it.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet. There's a big piece of me that thinks that folks who don't live in this county should have to ask to be on the agenda. I'm going to talk to the council and see what they think. Citizens of Somerset will always be welcome," Keck said.

