Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, more join Daphne du Maurier 'Rebecca' film

The cast of "Rebecca" expands as filming begins on the Daphne du Maurier adaptation, as Lily James, Kristen Scott Thomas and Armie Hammer are joined by Keeley Hawes ("Bodyguard"), Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale") and others.

With Lily James as naive newlywed Mrs de Winter, Armie Hammer as her wealthy husband Maxim, and Kristen Scott Thomas as manipulative housekeeper Mrs Danvers, the latest adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's hit gothic novel, "Rebecca," is expanding its cast.

British actress Keeley Hawes worked with compatriot and director Ben Wheatley in "High-Rise," while Ann Dowd is currently best known for her role as the fearsome Aunt Lydia in "The Handmaid's Tale."

Sam Riley comes in from "Maleficent" and "Control," and Ben Crompton arrives having completed seven seasons as Eddison Tollett in "Game of Thrones."

Both of them, like Hawes, have worked with Wheatley before.

Riley was part of the cast for Wheatley's 2018 family drama "Happy New Year, Colin Burstead" and featured along with Hammer in the director's 2016 crime comedy "Free Fire," while Crompton was involved with the Brit's 2011 hitman horror "Kill List."