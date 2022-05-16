Keelvar raises $24M to automate procurement in the supply chain

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Supply chain disruptions caused -- or exacerbated -- by the pandemic continue to affect businesses in a range of industries. For example, thirty-six percent of small businesses responding to a U.S. Census Small Business Pulse last year reported delays with domestic suppliers. Each missed shipment or material shortage can be costly. In a 2021 Deloitte survey, more than 40% of chief financial officers indicated that supply chain shortages or delays increased their companies’ expenditures by 5% or more.

Supply chain technology companies have risen to prominence during the shortages, promising a solution to a problem that looks unlikely to abate anytime soon. One of these vendors is Keelvar, a Cork, Ireland-based supply chain analytics platform that weighs different sourcing scenarios to guide customers to decisions for their supply chains.

Keelvar is headed by Alan Holland, who left his position as a lecturer in AI at the University of College Cork to found the startup in 2012.

"My goal was to use my specialist knowledge in optimization, game theory, and mechanism design to commercialize advances in AI for procurement teams," Holland told TechCrunch in an email interview. "[O]ur solutions have helped our customers adapt to ever more volatile conditions, notably in the transportation market, where our [platform has] allowed customers to source efficiently in an adverse environment."

Organizations that rely on the supply chain, which is practically all of them, engage in a process called procurement. Procurement entails acquiring goods and services from suppliers who typically compete for business by submitting bids that companies evaluate. Suppliers with the most attractive bid are awarded a contract, the terms of which are subject to negotiation.

Keelvar
Keelvar

Evaluating procurement bids with Keelvar.

Keelvar allows customers to canvass an array of direct and indirect procurement bid information from suppliers and then analyze multiple awarding scenarios based on those criteria and other constraints. (Direct procurement is spending on goods and services that drive tangible profit, whereas indirect procurement is spending on goods and services needed for day-to-day operations.) Using the platform, they can also launch and run new bidding events. Algorithms sort through data on supply chain disruptions and vendors, cleansing it and extracting information before offering recommendations.

During the pandemic, Holland says that pharmaceutical companies used Keelvar to spot bad actors and inflated prices in the supply chain, and respond by rerouting goods through other means of transportation (e.g., via ground instead of air).

"AI-powered sourcing bots are essentially agents designed to execute several tasks and reason about inputs they receive, such as identifying suppliers to invite to a bidding event, managing supplier communications and bid analysis, and recommending award decisions," Keelvar explains on its website. "[The] bots can establish spot bidding or mini-tender events within a matter of minutes, managing and automating mundane tasks such as inviting carriers, collecting and validating bid data, messaging bid status updates, conducting necessary rate card and lane information lookups, and generating award recommendations."

Venture capitalists see the opportunity in supply chain. Last year was a banner year, when VCs put $11.3 billion in financing toward vendors in the sector, according to Crunchbase. Keelvar is a beneficiary, having today closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by 83North with participation from Elephant, Mosaic, and Paua.

"Enterprises were blindsided when the pandemic shut down the global supply chain. As issues persist and show no sign of relenting, C-suites are finally recognizing that intelligent automation is a must-have," 83North partner Philip Chopin said in a statement. "Keelvar’s unique automation and optimization solutions empower procurement teams by helping them easily define their needs and react faster to market changes. The company’s blue-chip customer list and incredible retention and satisfaction rates are a powerful testament to their technology, team, and vision."

Keelvar competes with a number of companies in the procurement solutions space, including Fairmarkit, Tealbook, and Contingent. But while remaining vague about Keelvar's technological advantages, as well as revenue, Holland points to the company's overall growth in recent months. Keelvar, which plans to expand its 85-person headcount to over 130 by the end of the year, currently has over 70 enterprise customers and "thousands" of paying users.

"[Recently,] we’ve significantly expanded our customer base and team, as well as successfully launched [air] and ocean bots for sourcing automations," Holland said. "We’ve [also] successfully grown as a remote-first organization, doubling our workforce."

The Series B brings Keelvar's total raised to $43 million. Holland says that the company plans to put it toward product development and expanding in the U.S.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three PayPal Ventures alums strike out with their own $158M fund

    A trio of PayPal Ventures alumni has raised $158 million for Infinity Ventures, a new early-stage venture firm dedicated to investing in fintech startups globally. Jeremy Jonker, Jay Ganatra and Mario Ruiz left PayPal Ventures in May of 2021 and had their first close last June, and final close by October of 2021. Indeed, infrastructure has proven to be a resilient sector within fintech despite a global venture slowdown.

  • Quitting Russia Could Be Just the Start of Renault’s Shake-Up

    The French car maker has swerved from crisis to crisis in recent years. Finally it is coming up with bolder responses.

  • Luna Foundation Guard says its Bitcoin reserves are down to 313 from over 80,000, and it will use ‘remaining assets’ to pay back ‘smallest’ stablecoin holders

    After days of confusion, Luna Foundation Guard shared on Monday that it has plans to use its remaining assets to compensate UST's “smallest holders first."

  • Wheat importers in Asia scramble for supplies after Indian export ban

    Wheat importers in Asia were scrambling to find new sources of supply on Monday after India banned exports of the grain at the weekend in a bid to keep a lid on soaring domestic prices, trade sources told Reuters. Importers, especially those in Asia, were banking on wheat from India, the world's second-biggest producer, after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's exports are severely hampered because the war has forced it to close its ports, while Russia's exports have been hit by Western sanctions.

  • Egypt says government purchases exempted from India’s wheat exports ban

    Any agreements by Egypt's government to purchase Indian wheat will not be affected by an export ban announced by New Delhi, Egypt's supply minister said on Sunday. Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, faces a challenge securing wheat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine further inflated high global prices and disrupted relatively cheap Black Sea supplies that Egypt had increasingly relied on.

  • Terra collapse could ‘accelerate’ crypto regulation by legislators: Circle CEO

    TerraUSD, which was the third-largest stablecoin in the cryptocurrency market just a couple weeks ago, has since unpegged from the U.S. dollar and collapsed along with its reserve asset Luna. According to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, such a crypto collapse could spur legislators to take quicker action towards regulating the digital asset space.

  • 24 Screenshots Of Management Being Awful To Employees That Will Make Your Blood Boil

    Prepare to be appalled.View Entire Post ›

  • Workers to split $600,000 after South Carolina tip pool ruled illegal

    A restaurant in South Carolina has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 to nearly 100 workers who were forced to share their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled.

  • A severe pilot shortage in the U.S. leaves airlines scrambling for solutions

    The United States is facing its worst pilot shortage in recent memory, forcing airlines to cut flights just as travelers are returning after more than two years of the pandemic.

  • Nigeria's Topship raises $2.5M from Flexport and YC to help merchants with international shipping

    African merchants encounter many challenges when it comes to international shipping ranging from logistics and customs to hidden and excessive charges. Digital freight forwarders on the continent have grown to tackle these supply chain issues. In some way, they are taking after the likeness of an $8 billion company and a market leader in the freight space, Flexport; some have dubbed themselves the "Flexport for Africa."

  • India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play-sources

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's biggest retailer Reliance will acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own $6.5 billion consumer goods business to challenge foreign giants like Unilever, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Reliance, run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is hiring an army of distributors to take them to mom-and-pop stores and bigger retail outlets across the nation, the sources added. The consumer goods push under a vertical named Reliance Retail Consumer Brands will come on top of Ambani's brick-and-mortar store network of more than 2,000 grocery outlets and ongoing expansion of "JioMart" e-commerce operations in India's nearly $900 billion retail market, one of world's biggest.

  • 9 Ways To Become Rich in 2022

    Many people dream of being rich, though what that means varies widely among people of different backgrounds and experience. To some, it means never having to worry about expenses. For others, it is...

  • Federal lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh details new allegations in housekeeper's death

    Court filings detail allegations of Alex Murdaugh's "depravity" and involvement with underage drinking.

  • Oil Prices Decline on Fear China Lockdowns Are Hurting More Than Feared

    Oil prices slipped on Monday after economic data from China suggested that the country’s latest struggle with Covid-19 is hurting fuel consumption. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, fell 1.1% to $109.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 1.6%.

  • Saudi Arabia set for oil output capacity above 13 million bpd by 2027, says minister

    Saudi Arabia is on track to lift oil production capacity by more than 1 million barrels per day to over 13 million barrels bpd by the end of 2026 or start of 2027, the energy minister said on Monday. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in Bahrain that production could be maintained at that level once it was reached should market demand require it. "We have no money to waste on anywhere else," he told the conference, adding that production could reach between 13.2- 13.4 million bpd.

  • Peloton, NordicTrack maker iFit settle all litigation

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc and NordicTrack maker iFit said they have settled all pending litigation between them, where the fitness equipment makers accused each other of infringing their respective patents. In a joint statement on Monday, the companies said Peloton agreed to license some iFit patents concerning remote control technology, while iFit will remove some on-demand leaderboard technology from its products. The settlement came six days after New York-based Peloton posted a record $757.1 million quarterly loss as it wrestled with waning demand for its bikes and treadmills, with more people resuming pre-pandemic activities.

  • Inside the Gold Rush for Butlers and Maids to the Super-Rich

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastThere is only one suitable mindset when tending to the ultra-rich, says Ronnie Prassas, a private butler and estate manager for a wealthy client in New York City: “I’m like the yes-man who can get things done.”Once, Prassas recalled, a client wanted to “save a buck” on construction, so he found himself plastering her walls. Another time, he was asked to transport a fleet of luxury cars from Aspen to Beverly Hills. “My boss flew in one of my friends” on a priv

  • Oil prices mixed amid China lockdowns, Russian sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were mixed on Monday as investor fears of a global recession spurred by lockdowns in China and weak economic data vied with signs the European Union was stepping closer to an import ban on Russian crude. Brent crude was down 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $111.37 a barrel at 1342 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2 cents, or less than 0.1%, to $110.51 a barrel. The fall in oil prices "is chiefly due to the weak Chinese economic data, as the lockdown measures are having a direct impact on the world’s second-largest market," said Barbara Lambrecht, energy analyst at Commerzbank.

  • Is Best Buy Making a Big Mistake?

    Sales of consumer electronics, home office equipment, and appliances helped Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) power through the pandemic, but now with many viewing the COVID outbreak increasingly in the rearview mirror, the home electronics superstore needs to convince shoppers there's a reason to return to its stores. It believes it's found one in expanding its product offerings to include categories like healthcare, beauty care, patio furniture, and mobility devices such as e-bikes and scooters. While there was at least a nexus to consumer electronics for some of these ventures, that upside doesn't really exist in the new direction Best Buy is heading.

  • ‘I cannot survive on $260 a week’: US retail and fast-food workers strike

    Workers who bore the brunt of the Covid pandemic at billion-dollar companies such as Dollar General, McDonald’s and Wendy’s are leading a surge in action Striking workers at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant in Weaverville, North Carolina, rally in April 2022. Photograph: Myles Green Workers in America’s fast-food and retail sectors who worked on the frontlines through the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic are continuing a trend of strikes and protests over low wages, safety concerns and sexual hara