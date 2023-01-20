Keenan Anderson's family files $50-million legal claim after tasing by LAPD

VENICE, CA - JANUARY 14, 2023: Family members console each other at a vigil for Keenan Anderson who was killed after being tased by LAPD following a traffic collision earlier this month January 14, 2023 in Venice, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Family members console one another at a vigil in Venice on Jan. 14 for Keenan Anderson, who was killed after being tased by LAPD following a traffic collision. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Civil rights lawyers acting on behalf of Keenan Anderson's son have filed a $50-million wrongful death claim against the city of Los Angeles, alleging the 31-year-old teacher died as a result of "serious injuries" he suffered when an LAPD officer repeatedly tased him after a traffic collision.

The legal action, which is a precursor to a lawsuit unless the city opts to admit liability, comes after the Los Angeles Police Department released video footage of the Jan. 3 incident from cameras worn by officers who wrestled with Anderson while trying to detain him.

"We saw a man who was afraid," said attorney Carl Douglas at a press conference Friday. "We saw a man who was unarmed and compliant."

The skirmish occurred after officers responded to a multicar accident at a busy intersection in Venice. Other drivers blamed the crash on Anderson, who was agitated and talking incoherently. He initially followed an officer's orders to sit on the curb but then ran into the intersection.

A group of officers struggled to control Anderson, who resisted their efforts to put him on his stomach and handcuff him. As officers used their body weight and arm holds, another officer discharged a Taser stun gun on him at least six times in 42 seconds, according to details released by the LAPD.

Anderson died several hours later at a hospital. The cause of his death and whether the multiple, powerful shocks from the Taser played a part in it have not been determined. Police said preliminary tests found cocaine and cannabis in Anderson's system but did not provide any information about when he may have ingested the drugs.

The actions of the officers have sparked protests, an internal investigation and calls for changes to police policies related to traffic collisions and the use of stun guns. Anderson's death has attracted heightened attention because he was a cousin of Patrisse Cullors, one of the founders of the Black Lives Matters organization who has taken to social media to blame the officers for killing him.

Surrounded by Cullors and other family members, Benjamin Crump, an attorney who has represented many of the nation's high-profile victims of police brutality, and Douglas, a member of O.J. Simpson's defense team at his murder trial, announced Friday that they had filed the claim on behalf of Anderson's 5-year-old son.

A police officer restrains Keenan Anderson while another holds a Taser.
An image from LAPD video of an officer tasing Keenan Anderson. (LAPD)

Saying the force that the officers' used amounted to an "unlawful assault and battery," the attorneys wrote in the claim that Anderson suffered "serious injury and damages to his mind and body, and four and one-half hours later dies as a result of the injuries and damages he sustained at the hands of the LAPD police officers."

"Mr. Anderson did nothing to justify this use of serious and unreasonable force against him," the claim said. "He was unarmed when officers attempted to detain him, and had not posed any reasonable threat of serious bodily injury to each of the unknown involved police officers, or any other person, so as to justify this use of unreasonable deadly force against him. He was merely suspected of potentially being involved in a minor traffic collision."

A spokesperson for the LAPD declined to respond to the claim, saying the department cannot comment on pending litigation. LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Mayor Karen Bass have both pledged an extensive investigation into Anderson's death. Anderson's death, along with two fatal shootings by LAPD officers that occurred around the same time, come at particularly delicate moments for the mayor, who campaigned in part on reducing police violence, and Moore, who is seeking a second term as chief.

In his comments on the incident, Moore has pushed back against the notion that the officers overreacted by trying to take Anderson into custody, saying he was a felony hit-and-run suspect in some sort of altered mental state who had tried to get into another person's car and then resisted officers' efforts to detain him.

The department has not identified any of the officers involved in the arrest.

Several policing experts who reviewed the videos for The Times said the amount of force used by the officers seemed excessive given Anderson's actions and that their tactics appeared haphazard.

People hold umbrellas and candles at a vigil.
Crowds attend a candlelight vigil Saturday for Keenan Anderson. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

In the initial encounter between Anderson and a traffic officer who arrived on a motorcycle, the video shows Anderson wandering in the intersection and the officer calmly ordering him to get on the sidewalk.

Anderson complied, sitting on the sidewalk. He appeared panicked and incoherent, at one point saying, “I want people to see me,” and “you’re putting a thing on me.”

When Anderson got up and ran, the officer quickly caught up to him, angrily yelling at him to lie on his stomach in the street. As a swarm of officers moved in, Anderson cried out to onlookers, “Please help me,” and says the officers are "trying to kill me.”

Officers then attempted to pin him down. One can be seen in the video placing his elbow on Anderson’s neck while he lies on his back. The officer standing above him shouted, “Turn over, or I’m going to tase you.”

The officer with the Taser tried twice to fire the small darts from the weapon that are meant to embed in a person's skin and discharge muscle-constricting electrical pulses. When that appeared to have no effect, the officer pressed the Taser directly against Anderson's torso and delivered at least four bursts of electricity over about 30 seconds.

According to the legal claim, the lawyers for the family said was not just the Taser that harmed Anderson and claimed he was not resisting arrest. "Other officers press Mr. Anderson body's against the hardened street surface as they struggle to pull his arms behind his back. Mr. Anderson's efforts to struggle for air and squirming in response to the unlawful application of taser force, are misinterpreted as evidence of his active resistance," the claim alleges.

The attorneys allege that the officers were inadequately trained and negligently handled the encounter with Anderson.

Keenan Anderson's brother wipes his eyes
Christopher Anderson wipes his eyes at a vigil for his brother Keenan Anderson. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Moore has said LAPD policy does not place a limit on the number of times a Taser can be used on a person, requiring only that the actions must be reasonable given the totality of the circumstances. Under the current rules, which were adopted in 2021, an officer may use a Taser if a person is deemed to pose "an immediate threat" to officers or others.

In the wake of Anderson's death, some community activists have called for new limits on Taser use by officers as well as a ban on armed officers responding to traffic-related calls.

Incidents in which officers used a Taser have declined from 577 in 2016 to 200 in 2022, according to LAPD data. The overall number of times a Taser was activated in those incidents also declined. Taser activations fell from 1,363 in 2016 to 432 in 2022.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

