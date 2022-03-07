Keenan Murphy indicted for murder of William Brian McKenzie

Keenan Murphy, of Jackson, has been indicted and arraigned for the 1st degree murder of William Brian McKenzie.

McKenzie was 21 years old when he went missing while driving to his Jackson home on the night of Sept. 27th, 2019.

William Brian McKenzie was last seen on Sept. 27, 2019. His mother, Frances Gaines, and a group of volunteers searched for him for nearly two years.

His remains were found in a pond off Hopper Barker Road in August 2021. The cause of death was confirmed as homicide in February 2022.

According to a previous interview with McKenzie’s mother Frances Gaines, Murphy was allegedly the last person to see McKenzie alive after McKenzie offered him a ride on his way home.

Gaines stated that McKenzie had no prior connection to Murphy.

Murphy is currently in custody facing charges in connection to two separate 2019 shootings which resulted in the deaths of two men and the injuring of two others, just days before and after McKenzie went missing.

Keenan Murphy, 21, stands as he speaks to Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson at his arraignment on Oct. 7 for numerous charges related to shooting incidents that killed two and injured two others.

The two shootings, which occurred on Sept. 25, 2019 and Oct. 4th, 2019, both involved Murphy being offered a ride, similar to McKenzie's case.

In an interview with Murphy after he was arrested in 2019, Murphy said he decided to shoot the men while they were giving him a ride because they said or did something that made him angry.

Murphy is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the 2019 shooting deaths, as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Murphy was indicted on February 28th, 2022 and arraigned on Monday, March 7th, 2022 in relation to the murder of McKenzie.

That trial is expected to begin in May. He remains in custody.

