Keene, ConVal victorious in makeup of postponed games

TechCrunch

Character.ai, the AI app maker that lets users design their own AI characters, is catching up to ChatGPT in terms of mobile app usage. According to a recent analysis by market intelligence firm Similarweb, the iOS and Android apps for the a16z-backed Character.ai are now seeing 4.2 million monthly active users in the U.S., compared with nearly 6 million monthly U.S. actives for ChatGPT's mobile apps. In fact, the average mobile app has a 30-day retention rate of 3% to 4%, and uninstall rates are above 40% after 30 days, per data from mobile marketing firm Appsflyer.