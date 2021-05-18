Keene homes hit with paintballs, suspects sought by police

May 18—At least seven homes and three parked vehicles in Keene were shot with paintballs Monday evening, police said.

Keene police received multiple reports between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. from residents whose properties were hit and who said the paintballs were fired from a moving vehicle, Lt. Steven Tenney said Tuesday.

Homes on Acrebrook Road, Meetinghouse Road, Court Street, School Street and Pearl Street were among those damaged by the paint, Tenney said. Police are not aware of any permanent property damage, and all of the paint had been washed off the homes and cars by Tuesday morning, he said.

No one was injured by the paintballs, according to Tenney.

Keene police had not yet identified any suspects as of Tuesday morning but believe, based on the witness reports, that at least one teenager was responsible for the incident, he said. Tenney declined to release a description of the vehicle involved while officers are still investigating the incidents.

Those responsible could face charges of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, due to the property damage they caused, he said.

Caleb Symons can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1420, or csymons@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @CalebSymonsKS.