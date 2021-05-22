Keene man accused of running unlicensed currency exchange released on bail to home detention

Josie Albertson-Grove, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·3 min read

May 22—The man accused of leading a Keene group in the creation and operation of an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange was released on bail this week, on strict conditions after the group's trial was postponed.

Ian Freeman was the only one of the six defendants who was ordered held before trial, after the group was arrested in March. Prosecutors said he was the leader of the group, and he faced the most serious charges.

The group, many of them libertarian activists in Keene, were accused of operating an unlicensed currency exchange, where people could trade dollars for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Prosecutors said that after a five-year investigation, they believed the currency exchange collected little information about the sources of its clients' funds, which could have enabled criminals to use the exchange for money laundering.

Prosecutors said an undercover agent told Freeman he had money from selling drugs, and that Freeman allowed the undercover agent to exchange cash for virtual currency on an ATM. Prosecutors said Freeman had disabled the machine's anti-money laundering controls.

After his arrest and a bail hearing in March, Judge Andrea Johnstone had ordered Freeman held, saying there were no conditions that would convince her that Freeman would not flee the state, she wrote in a March ruling, because he had access to significant financial resources and faces a charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.

In April, attorneys for the defendants moved to postpone the trial, which had initially been scheduled to begin this month, for six months. With Freeman ordered held until trial, this would have meant a much longer period of detention.

Prosecutors vociferously opposed Freeman's release, but Freeman's defense attorney said in a hearing earlier this month that Freeman was eager to appear in court.

"In a COVID environment, in a case like this, I'm not convinced detention is the right answer," Judge Joseph LaPlante said during a video conference hearing on May 10.

LaPlante ordered Freeman released this week to home detention with a $200,000 bond to secure his appearance in court. Freeman can leave home for work, church, education, medical treatment, visits with his attorney and court appearances.

The court placed strict limits on Freeman's computer use as conditions of his release. He cannot use a computer or any internet-connected devices except those approved by his supervising officer. The court ordered all devices be equipped with a monitoring program, and ordered Freeman to stay off social media and messaging services. He will have to let his supervising officer know before opening any new bank accounts or incorporating any new businesses, nonprofits or churches. Freeman was also directed to surrender his passport.

Freeman is not to contact the other people charged in the case, and is barred from contacting people who may be witnesses in the case. The no-contact list includes several Keene-area libertarian activists, including 2020 Libertarian Party gubernatorial candidate Darryl Perry and Republican state representative Michael Yakubovich.

Recommended Stories

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • I tried Burger King's new fried chicken sandwiches and was shocked they came from a fast-food chain

    Burger King announced a new line of fried chicken sandwiches on Wednesday. Insider reviewed three versions as part of a press preview.

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Elon Musk congratulates Ford on the debut of their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    A few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted the company's Cybertruck in November 2019, it saw 250,000 pre-orders.

  • Can Joe Biden still lift sanctions on Iran after the bloodshed in Israel?

    Joe Biden's hopes of reviving the Iran nuclear deal face mounting opposition in the wake of violence in Gaza as Republicans demanded no relaxation of sanctions on Tehran due to its support for Hamas. Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran have been going on in Vienna since early April with European diplomats acting as intermediaries. One US official said the latest round of talks were "positive and we saw meaningful progress" although "important differences remain which still need to be addressed." A senior European diplomat added: "We have made tangible progress. Both on the nuclear side and on the sanctions side, we are now beginning to see the contours of what the final deal could look like. However, success is not guaranteed."

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman has ever tried it in competition

    Even after achieving a feat others have never dared to try, Biles critiqued herself because she "got a little nervous on the landing."

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiatorsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Prince Harry says the British press won't stop until Meghan Markle dies like Princess Diana

    The Duke of Sussex has spoken about the damaging treatment Meghan Markle and Princess Diana faced at the hands of the British press.

  • She Was Raped, Strangled, Set Alight in a Field. Cops Say They’ve Found Her Killer.

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s OfficeAfter almost four decades, a 75-year-old Texas man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman before strangling her and setting her body on fire in a field—a grisly crime that a notorious self-proclaimed serial killer once insisted was his doing.The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said that Thomas Elvin Darnell had been charged with capital murder in connection with Laura Marie Purchase’s March 1983 murder. Darnell was arrested on May 11 in his Kansas home and extradited to Texas on Thursday. He is being held in Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail with no bond.Authorities say Purchase had been missing for months before Darnell sexually assaulted her, then fatally strangled her and set her body ablaze in a wooded area near a highway. Purchase’s nude body, which was left “posed” at the scene, was found on March 17, 1983, by a patrolling deputy who responded to reports of a roadside fire in an area where 18-wheelers were known to congregate. She was positively identified in May 1986. Prior to her murder, Purchase was allegedly living in Houston with a man who went by the nickname “Howie” and played in the local band “Malibu.”Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With IntruderDarnell’s arrest marks the second time authorities thought they had solved Purchase's case. Henry Lee Lucas, also known as The Highway Stalker, originally confessed to the murder before she was even identified. He was convicted of her murder in 1986. Lucas once confessed to committing as many as 600 murders between 1960 and 1983 and was convicted of murdering 11 people and sentenced to death.Lucas’ sentence was ultimately commuted to life in prison in 1998 before he died of natural causes in 2001. At least 200 of Lucas’ murderous confessions have since been debunked, the sheriff’s department said. His murderous spree—and penchant for false confessions—were detailed in Netflix’s The Confession Killer.In 2007, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Cold Case Squad deemed one of those false confessions to be Purchase’s murder after re-testing the DNA found at the crime scene. Lucas’ alleged partner-in-crime, Otis Elwood Toole, was also cleared of any wrongdoing.“In October 2019, Investigators sent the DNA evidence for genealogy testing. An investigative lead generated from that genealogy report showed Thomas Elvin Darnell, a 75-year-old male from Kansas City, Kansas, as a potential suspect. A DNA search warrant for Thomas Darnell was obtained as a result of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.The discovery sent detectives to Kansas City, Kansas in March to collect a new DNA sample from Darnell. Last month, the sample was determined to be a positive match.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump sued for $22m for calling Covid ‘China virus’

    Former president also referred to disease as ‘Wuhan virus’ and ‘Kung Flu’ while in office

  • Prince William’s intervention 25 years in the making – and inspired by desire to be mother’s protector

    When it was aired on a wet and windy November night in 1995, Prince William watched his mother’s Panorama interview in a master’s study at Eton. Then aged 13, having joined the exclusive Berkshire boarding school just two months earlier, he reportedly wept as Diana, Princess of Wales poured her heart out to Martin Bashir. Coming three years after Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s separation, the teenage prince’s hopes of a parental reconciliation were cruelly dashed as she admitted to being in love with James Hewitt and described Camilla Parker-Bowles as "the third person" in her marriage. According to the royal author Penny Junor, William was left “devastated” by the revelations, which led to the couple’s divorce the following year. She said: "He was deeply upset, as any child, watching one parent assassinate the integrity of the other, let alone talk about their infidelity, would be.” Yet as his damning statement reacting to Lord Dyson’s report made clear on Thursday night, the hurt went even deeper than that. In fact, the intervention was 25 years in the making.

  • 'Running out of time': Tibetan president-elect warns of cultural genocide

    The top political leader of Tibet's government in exile said on Friday that there is an urgent threat of "cultural genocide" in Tibet, and the international community must stand up to China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Penpa Tsering, who was this month elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), told Reuters that they are committed to a peaceful resolution with China, but Beijing's current policies threaten the future of Tibetan culture.

  • Can Cris Cyborg reclaim GOAT status without beating Amanda Nunes?

    As Cris Cyborg prepares to defend her 145-pound Bellator title against Leslie Smith, does she need to beat Amanda Nunes to secure her place in history?

  • Glenn Close reveals even more details about being raised in a 'really awful' religious 'cult'

    The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about her upbringing in the Apple TV Plus documentary, "The Me You Can't See."

  • Hong Kong says Taiwan 'grossly interfered' in its affairs

    Hong Kong’s government on Friday said it has pulled all of its staff out of Taiwan and accused the island’s government of having “grossly interfered” in the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s internal affairs. Taiwan responded by saying Hong Kong had politicized a connection that was dedicated to serving the public, and that it supports universal values of free speech and assembly. Hong Kong said its Economic, Trade and Cultural Office will remain closed while it closely monitors development and considers the way forward “in a holistic manner.”