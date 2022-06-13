Keene man accused of shooting door of business near city's downtown

Jun. 13—A Keene man who police have accused of shooting a .40 caliber pistol into the door of a business near downtown is scheduled for a dispositional conference later this month after being indicted in April.

Police have charged Michael Campbell, 55, with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.

Police responded to 89 Marlboro St. on March 17 for a report of a fight in progress, Keene police Officer Jack T. LaPorte wrote in an affidavit. Upon arriving, they found a bullet hole in the front door of Romy's Market and a shell casing nearby, the affidavit states.

The affidavit does not specify the time of the alleged incident or when police arrived at the scene.

Video surveillance showed a man walking up to the front door and attempting to open it, Laporte wrote. After discovering the door to be locked, the man drew a handgun and appeared to fire a round into the door before fleeing, the affidavit states.

Through interviews, the police department determined Campbell to be the suspect and when police spoke to him at his house, he admitted to firing the round into the storefront, according to the affidavit.

On March 24, Campbell turned himself in to police. He is scheduled for a dispositional conference on June 29.

A lawyer representing Campbell declined to comment. Romy's Market could not be reached by phone Wednesday.

