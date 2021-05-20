Keene man arrested for firing gun during dispute

May 20—A Keene man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly pulled a firearm on someone during a verbal altercation.

Santana Sanchez, 27, was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Keene police Sgt. Colin Zamore said Sanchez was arguing with another person in the middle of Franklin Street around 8 p.m. when he allegedly reached for a firearm. A round was fired, according to Zamore, but the bullets missed the other person.

Zamore said police were called to the scene after a neighbor called to say that shots were being fired. Sanchez was arrested and is being held at Cheshire County jail.

