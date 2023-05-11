Keene man arrested in Hampton for threatening girlfriend

May 11—Police cordoned off a residential school Wednesday night in Hampton and intercepted an armed man who they say had threatened to kill his girlfriend, who works there.

Wondens Valmont, 22, of Keene, was charged with a felony domestic violence offense, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Hampton police.

The incident began about 9:15 p.m. when local police were notified by staff at Mount Prospect Academy that Valmont had allegedly been making threats against his girlfriend, who works there, including threatening her with a firearm.

Investigators learned that the man was on his way to the facility with a gun, according to court documents in the case. Witnesses told police they overheard Valmont on the phone threatening to kill his girlfriend, other employees and police officers.

"I'm walking over, I'm strapped," he allegedly told her.

Police set up a perimeter around the facility and stopped Valmont in the area of Lafayette Road in Hampton around 9:50 p.m., arresting him.

Valmont had a 9mm firearm and ammunition in his backpack when he was arrested, officials said.

Valmont was held on preventive detention, police said. The case is being prosecuted by the Rockingham County Attorney's Office.

Hampton police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 603-929-4444, or the anonymous Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.